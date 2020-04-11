Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

The unique way you can wear Senna's 1993 Donington tyre

shares
comments
The unique way you can wear Senna's 1993 Donington tyre
By:
Apr 11, 2020, 10:19 AM

On this day in 1993, Ayrton Senna delivered what is widely regarded as the best opening lap in Formula 1 history.

At a soaking wet Donington Park, and well aware that the conditions negated any deficit his McLaren had against the dominant Williams cars, Senna delivered an epic charge after briefly running in fifth away from the line, having been crowded out on the entry to the first corner.

He accelerated past Michael Schumacher on the exit of Redgate for fourth, then swooped around Karl Wendlinger's Sauber on the run down the Craner Curves to snatch third.

Moments later he took Damon Hill for second on the entry to McLeans, and then dispatched Alain Prost for the lead at the Melbourne Hairpin.

His wet-weather brilliance in those moments earned it the tag of 'Lap of the Gods', and replays have been watched millions of times since.

For many, all that is left of Senna's supreme talent that day are the memories and the online footage.

In fact, the only memento that has been talked about in public before was former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh making sure he got the steering wheel as a keepsake at the end of the year.

Now, though, fans can buy their own part of that day: with a special bracelet available that incorporates elements of one of the tyres Senna used.

Slider
List

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets
1/5

Photo by: Uncredited

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets
2/5

Photo by: Uncredited

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets
3/5

Photo by: Uncredited

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets
4/5

Photo by: Uncredited

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets

Ayrton Senna tyre bracelets
5/5

Photo by: Uncredited

Since 2016, the Monaco-based Mongrip company has produced a collection of wrist jewellery, which uniquely features elements of tyres that have been raced in F1.

Its bracelets are made in Italy and the company, founded by entrepreneur Giancarlo Medici and counts touring car ace Augusto Farfus as a business partner, use a unique patented process to transform the parts of tyres it obtains into jewellery.

The company analyses the rubber compound of each individual tyre it gets and then suits the jewellery style to it. Kevlar elements of the tyre are also used in their original position: so no two bracelets are the same.

Its most prestigious product right now is the limited edition Mongrip Legend, which has been created to celebrate Senna's famous Donington Park magic.

The bracelet features an 18K rose gold clasp with the famous Senna S logo. But more fascinating for those who like their memorabilia is that it includes parts of one of the Goodyear tyres that Senna used that day.

Medici had used his contacts among F1 memorabilia collectors to source one of the Brazilian's tyres that was raced that day at Donington Park, with the idea of using it in a bracelet.

He then proposed and got approval for the project with the Senna family.

Taking a sample from the sides and shoulder of the Senna tyre, Mongrip's laboratory then transformed it to incorporate it in to the bracelet.

Only 161 of the Senna bracelets have been made, which ties in with the number of F1 races that the great Brazilian competed in.

The bracelet has resulted in a partnership with the Senna family, and the Brazilian driver's nephew Bruno has been particularly impressed with the idea of using one of his uncle's tyres this way.

"What struck me is that they were able to source one of the most iconic tyres ever used by Senna in F1," said Bruno.

"The 1993 Donington Park Grand Prix is undeniably one of the most spectacular performances by Ayrton. I have many objects which remind me of my uncle, but none as particular as this bracelet."

And while a price tag of 4400 Euros proves it is a high-end luxury product, there is certainly something unique about being able to wear – and even smell - a part of that famous Senna Donington Park moment every day of your life.

More details on the Senna bracelet and Mongrip's other products can be found at www.mongrip.com.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/8 Ford

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/8 Ford

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Crammed F1 calendar will be "very costly" - Vasseur

Previous article

Crammed F1 calendar will be "very costly" - Vasseur
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Ayrton Senna Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
75 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Solberg in talks with manufacturers to start WRC team

2
Formula 1

Crammed F1 calendar will be "very costly" - Vasseur

2h
3
MotoGP

Avintia in the "red zone" amid enforced MotoGP hiatus

1h
4
Formula 1

Renault furloughs "vast majority" of Enstone F1 staff

5
Formula 1

Williams secures refinancing after engineering division sale

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Senna’s best-ever opening lap 02:55
Formula 1
8m

Grand Prix Greats – Senna’s best-ever opening lap

Grand Prix Greats – Porsche in F1 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Porsche in F1

Jean Todt - What Is The Future Of F1? 41:57
Formula 1

Jean Todt - What Is The Future Of F1?

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details 09:45
Formula 1

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Latest news

The unique way you can wear Senna's 1993 Donington tyre
F1

The unique way you can wear Senna's 1993 Donington tyre

Crammed F1 calendar will be "very costly" - Vasseur
F1

Crammed F1 calendar will be "very costly" - Vasseur

Renault furloughs "vast majority" of Enstone F1 staff
F1

Renault furloughs "vast majority" of Enstone F1 staff

Norris now “more precise” with McLaren after gaining “respect”
F1

Norris now “more precise” with McLaren after gaining “respect”

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race
F1

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.