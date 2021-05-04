Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 News

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

By:

Lando Norris has a chance of breaking the top four Mercedes/Red Bull lock out in the Formula 1 driver standings this year, reckons his team boss Andreas Seidl.

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

Following a really strong start to the 2021 campaign, which has included a podium finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Norris is currently sitting in third place in the drivers’ standings behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

But while McLaren does not appear to have a car that is capable of regularly beating the pace-setting Mercedes and Red Bull teams, Seidl thinks that Norris’ consistency could be an ace up his sleeve in holding on to a strong position in the drivers’ table.

“There's always a chance,” said Seidl, when asked about the prospects of Norris keeping himself ahead of one of the Mercedes or Red Bull drivers until the end of this year.

“But it's simply important that we, together with Lando, keep delivering weekend by weekend. Consistency is king, together with performance obviously, in order to out score cars that on paper, and in reality, are definitely quicker than us.

“But if we keep delivering upgrades to the car, if Lando keeps doing what he did so far these first three races, it will end up in keeping the pressure on these guys ahead of us and then there will be opportunities to finish races in front of them.

“But, at the same time, you need to be realistic. If these guys get their act together each weekend, then we simply have to acknowledge or accept we are not there yet in terms of performance.”

Read Also:

Seidl says Norris’ brilliant start to 2021 is the result of the young Briton being fully ‘at one’ with his McLaren car, which is allowing him to perform at such a consistently high level.

“In Portugal he simply continued what we have seen from him in the first two race weekends,” said Seidl. “He's pulling it off when it matters.

“He's at one with the car and with the team. I think, again, he drove a brilliant race, doing great manoeuvres, and great overtaking moves also.

“He always kept his engineering team updated with the overview in order to make sure we execute the tyre strategy in the right way, and I would say he had the race under control at every second.”

shares
comments

Related video

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Previous article

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

1h
2
Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

1h
3
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

14h
4
Formula 1

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP

1h
5
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

1h
Latest news
Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out
Formula 1

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

1h
The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

1h
Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

1h
Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss
Formula 1

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss

1h
Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP

1h
Latest videos
F1: Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades in Barcelona 00:31
Formula 1
2h

F1: Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades in Barcelona

F1: Red Bull - Perez not used to disturb Hamilton at Portimao 00:33
Formula 1
4h

F1: Red Bull - Perez not used to disturb Hamilton at Portimao

F1: FIA dismisses Red Bull track limit complaints 00:27
Formula 1
4h

F1: FIA dismisses Red Bull track limit complaints

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Portuguese GP best photos 02:22
Formula 1
20h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Portuguese GP best photos

Formula 1: Hamilton passes Verstappen & Bottas for comfortable Portugal win 04:55
Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton passes Verstappen & Bottas for comfortable Portugal win

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss

Red Bull: Perez not used to disturb Hamilton at Portimao Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Perez not used to disturb Hamilton at Portimao

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime
Formula 1

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

More from
Lando Norris
McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3 Portuguese GP
Formula 1

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

Norris not confident of making Q3 in Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Norris not confident of making Q3 in Portimao

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

More from
McLaren
McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits Portuguese GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

Ricciardo tried new driving style in F1 sim before Portugal Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo tried new driving style in F1 sim before Portugal

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime
Formula 1

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021

Trending Today

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Portuguese GP

Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez MotoGP race

Latest news

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.