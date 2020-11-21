Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

shares
comments
Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
By:

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl says chaotic races like Turkey are entertaining, but Formula 1 should be about the best car setting the pace.

While Lewis Hamilton eventually won the Turkish GP with a dominant margin, the slippery surface and wet conditions in qualifying and the race provided an upset to the form book, with Racing Point taking pole and second place in the race, and Red Bull struggling.

McLaren’s own drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris qualified well down the field, but they recovered to fifth and eighth places respectively.

“There were a lot of comments in both directions,” said Seidl of the entertainment provided by the conditions. “Is it positive or negative, what we have seen [last] Friday and Saturday, for F1? Of course a race like that... at the same time we also have to admit we have seen that several times in wet conditions or tricky conditions that you have these exciting races with a lot of things happening.

“It's clear everyone wants to see cars fighting on track, wants to see overtaking manoeuvres, wants to see also that not always the same cars [are] at the front, wants to see that people can actually make up positions coming through the field from the back.

“But at the same time, F1 is also about, in normal conditions, putting up or designing the best car and making it the best performing car. And then it's also normal that the best car is in front in qualifying and in the race as well. That's part of the DNA as well of F1.”

Read Also:

Seidl remains confident that the change of technical regulations for 2022, intended in large part to promote closer racing by allowing the cars to follow, will be a step.

“I think there's a lot of positive stuff coming from '22 onwards with the new technical regulations, that should allow the cars to race closer together, which should help then also to see more overtaking manoeuvres, all the other stuff that's also happening like the financial cap should also help to get overall the field closer together.

"And then I think there is no reason to be pessimistic."

Related video

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

Previous article

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini
Endurance Endurance / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 
Super Formula Super Formula / Opinion

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

Latest news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle

Trending

1
Formula 1

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

1d
2
MotoGP

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

7h
4
MotoGP

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th

1h
5
Endurance

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini

6h

Latest news

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars
Formula 1

Seidl: Wild Turkey was fun but F1 is about building best cars

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Formula 1

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle
Formula 1

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts
Formula 1

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts

Latest videos

Aero Secrets Revealed By Dirty F1 Cars In The Turkish GP 06:49
Formula 1
19h

Aero Secrets Revealed By Dirty F1 Cars In The Turkish GP

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP 06:38
Formula 1
Nov 20, 2020

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 10:52
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Fan Q&A with Lewis 05:49
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Fan Q&A with Lewis

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
Nov 18, 2020

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.