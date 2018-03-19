The secret 2021 engine targets F1 is working on

F1's future engine rules are going to dominate the political landscape in the first part of this year. Seven targets have been laid out by those making the decisions to make sure the second attempt at modern power units is not a flop.

Turbo hybrid engines have been both a success story and disaster for Formula 1.

On the one hand, we've seen a fresh impetus for cutting edge technology, power units that touch 1000bhp again, renewed interest from manufacturers and new records for thermal efficiency.