Sebastian Vettel teases future Le Mans team-up with Max Verstappen
Sebastian Vettel has revealed he and Max Verstappen have discussed teaming up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has teased a 24 Hours of Le Mans outing with Max Verstappen in the future.
The German driver, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, confirmed he is in regular contact with the Red Bull driver and that they have their sights set on a Le Mans entry when the time is right.
"I am also in regular contact with Max, and we talked a few years ago about how, if the opportunity arises, we would drive Le Mans together," Vettel told Sky Sports Germany.
Verstappen was asked about the possibility of taking part alongside the former Red Bull driver during pre-season testing in Bahrain. "Yeah, yeah. I would love to do that. But, of course, only if we are able to fight for wins. You need to be with the right team.
"So it's a bit difficult to say at the moment when this can happen. But I mean, I heard Fernando's going to be racing until he's 75 anyway. So I'm sure we'll find a time and a year to race all together."
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who joined Verstappen in the press conference, was also keen on joining the team, but only if they are able to be "very well prepared".
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Verstappen made his GT3 debut in 2025. After clinching the win at his first endurance race, the Dutchman has been targeting the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2026. "I want to do it. We are working on it to make it happen, but I cannot confirm it yet," the four-time champion told the media in Bahrain last week.
"But it's great from the organisers that they changed the date [of the preparation race]. Because I think if I do it, I need one race in preparation compared to guys that have been doing it for a while and have a bit more experience. Also, for me, doing it in a new car that I've not driven there at the Nordschleife, I think you need a race just to learn the procedures.
"Even for me doing a pitstop, doing a driver change, I mean, I normally don't do that. So, all these little things, I just want to prepare well for then potentially participating in the 24 Hours."
Share Or Save This Story
Sebastian Vettel’s Winter Olympics pass has fans doing a double-take over his headshot
Sebastian Vettel reveals what he asked himself when F1 pressure started “taking over”
Sebastian Vettel reveals advice he gave Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari F1 move
Latest news
Sebastian Vettel teases future Le Mans team-up with Max Verstappen
Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day
Firestone prepared to take new right-front tire for Phoenix to WWTR
Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments