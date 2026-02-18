Sebastian Vettel teases future Le Mans team-up with Max Verstappen

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has teased a 24 Hours of Le Mans outing with Max Verstappen in the future.

The German driver, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, confirmed he is in regular contact with the Red Bull driver and that they have their sights set on a Le Mans entry when the time is right.

"I am also in regular contact with Max, and we talked a few years ago about how, if the opportunity arises, we would drive Le Mans together," Vettel told Sky Sports Germany.

Verstappen was asked about the possibility of taking part alongside the former Red Bull driver during pre-season testing in Bahrain. "Yeah, yeah. I would love to do that. But, of course, only if we are able to fight for wins. You need to be with the right team.



"So it's a bit difficult to say at the moment when this can happen. But I mean, I heard Fernando's going to be racing until he's 75 anyway. So I'm sure we'll find a time and a year to race all together."

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who joined Verstappen in the press conference, was also keen on joining the team, but only if they are able to be "very well prepared".

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen made his GT3 debut in 2025. After clinching the win at his first endurance race, the Dutchman has been targeting the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2026. "I want to do it. We are working on it to make it happen, but I cannot confirm it yet," the four-time champion told the media in Bahrain last week.

"But it's great from the organisers that they changed the date [of the preparation race]. Because I think if I do it, I need one race in preparation compared to guys that have been doing it for a while and have a bit more experience. Also, for me, doing it in a new car that I've not driven there at the Nordschleife, I think you need a race just to learn the procedures.

"Even for me doing a pitstop, doing a driver change, I mean, I normally don't do that. So, all these little things, I just want to prepare well for then potentially participating in the 24 Hours."