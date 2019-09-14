Gallery: All of Vettel's F1 race wins

On this day in 2008, a then fresh-faced Sebastian Vettel stunned the Formula 1 field by winning the Italian Grand Prix from pole position. That underdog win was the first of many for the German driver, as we illustrate below.
2008 Italian GP
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
Toro Rosso STR3, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2009 Chinese GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2009 British GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2009 Japanese GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2009 Abu Dhabi GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2010 Malaysian GP
Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 3rd
2010 European GP
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2010 Japanese GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2010 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2010 Abu Dhabi GP
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Australian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Malaysian GP
Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Turkish GP
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Spanish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2011 Monaco GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 European GP
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Belgian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Italian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Singapore GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2011 Korean GP
Photo by: James Moy
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2011 Indian GP
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2012 Bahrain GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2012 Singapore Grand Prix
Photo by: LAT Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 3rd
2012 Japanese GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2012 Korean GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2012 Indian GP
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Malaysian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Bahrain GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2013 Canadian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 German GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2013 Belgian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2013 Italian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Singapore GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Korean GP
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Japanese GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2013 Indian GP
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Abu Dhabi GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2013 US GP
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2013 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2015 Malaysian GP
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Ferrari SF15-T, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd
2015 Hungarian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari SF15-T, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 3rd
2015 Singapore GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari SF15-T, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st
2017 Australian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd
2017 Bahrain GP
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 3rd
2017 Monaco GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd
2017 Hungarian GP
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st
2017 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd
2018 Australian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 3rd
2018 Bahrain GP
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st
2018 Canadian GP
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st
2018 British GP
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd
2018 Belgian GP
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd
