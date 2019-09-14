Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Vettel's F1 race wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Vettel's F1 race wins
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 10:12 AM

On this day in 2008, a then fresh-faced Sebastian Vettel stunned the Formula 1 field by winning the Italian Grand Prix from pole position. That underdog win was the first of many for the German driver, as we illustrate below.

Slider
List

2008 Italian GP

2008 Italian GP
1/52

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Toro Rosso STR3, Ferrari 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2009 Chinese GP

2009 Chinese GP
2/52

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2009 British GP

2009 British GP
3/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2009 Japanese GP

2009 Japanese GP
4/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2009 Abu Dhabi GP

2009 Abu Dhabi GP
5/52

Photo by: LAT Images

Red Bull RB5 Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2010 Malaysian GP

2010 Malaysian GP
6/52

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 3rd

2010 European GP

2010 European GP
7/52

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2010 Japanese GP

2010 Japanese GP
8/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2010 Brazilian GP

2010 Brazilian GP
9/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2010 Abu Dhabi GP

2010 Abu Dhabi GP
10/52

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Australian GP

2011 Australian GP
11/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Malaysian GP

2011 Malaysian GP
12/52

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Turkish GP

2011 Turkish GP
13/52

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Spanish GP

2011 Spanish GP
14/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2011 Monaco GP

2011 Monaco GP
15/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 European GP

2011 European GP
16/52

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Belgian GP

2011 Belgian GP
17/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Italian GP

2011 Italian GP
18/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Singapore GP

2011 Singapore GP
19/52

Photo by: LAT Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2011 Korean GP

2011 Korean GP
20/52

Photo by: James Moy

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2011 Indian GP

2011 Indian GP
21/52

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2012 Bahrain GP

2012 Bahrain GP
22/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2012 Singapore Grand Prix

2012 Singapore Grand Prix
23/52

Photo by: LAT Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 3rd

2012 Japanese GP

2012 Japanese GP
24/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2012 Korean GP

2012 Korean GP
25/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2012 Indian GP

2012 Indian GP
26/52

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Malaysian GP

2013 Malaysian GP
27/52

Photo by: LAT Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Bahrain GP

2013 Bahrain GP
28/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2013 Canadian GP

2013 Canadian GP
29/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 German GP

2013 German GP
30/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2013 Belgian GP

2013 Belgian GP
31/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2013 Italian GP

2013 Italian GP
32/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Singapore GP

2013 Singapore GP
33/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Korean GP

2013 Korean GP
34/52

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Japanese GP

2013 Japanese GP
35/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2013 Indian GP

2013 Indian GP
36/52

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Abu Dhabi GP

2013 Abu Dhabi GP
37/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2013 US GP

2013 US GP
38/52

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2013 Brazilian GP

2013 Brazilian GP
39/52

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Red Bull RB9, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2015 Malaysian GP

2015 Malaysian GP
40/52

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Ferrari SF15-T, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd

2015 Hungarian GP

2015 Hungarian GP
41/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF15-T, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 3rd

2015 Singapore GP

2015 Singapore GP
42/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF15-T, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st

2017 Australian GP

2017 Australian GP
43/52

Photo by: LAT Images

Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd

2017 Bahrain GP

2017 Bahrain GP
44/52

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 3rd

2017 Monaco GP

2017 Monaco GP
45/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd

2017 Hungarian GP

2017 Hungarian GP
46/52

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st

2017 Brazilian GP

2017 Brazilian GP
47/52

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ferrari SF70H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd

2018 Australian GP

2018 Australian GP
48/52

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 3rd

2018 Bahrain GP

2018 Bahrain GP
49/52

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st

2018 Canadian GP

2018 Canadian GP
50/52

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 1st

2018 British GP

2018 British GP
51/52

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd

2018 Belgian GP

2018 Belgian GP
52/52

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H, Ferrari 1.6 V6T. Started: 2nd

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental
Series Formula 1

Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Rachit Thukral

