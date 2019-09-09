Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Commentary

Why Vettel is closer to an F1 ban than you may think

shares
comments
Sep 9, 2019, 7:24 PM

The Italian Grand Prix could hardly have been worse for Sebastian Vettel, and the Formula 1 stewards provided a sting in the tail that might have dramatic repercussions.

As if being slapped with the harshest in-race penalty the F1 stewards can bestow and finishing a lapped 13th wasn't bad enough, he also received three penalty points on his licence for rejoining into the path of Lance Stroll after his early spin.

Read Also:

That takes Vettel's tally to nine in a 12-month period – and incurring three more over the next three races would make the four-time world champion the first driver to get a race ban under the current system.

In this video, Stuart Codling explains how Vettel found himself in this dicey position, and the driver shuffle that could potentially result if Ferrari does need a stand-in.

Next article
Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Previous article

Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
02:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
06:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
03:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
06:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

2
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to an F1 ban than you may think

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

4
Formula 1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

5
Formula 1

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

Latest videos

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1
2h

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Latest news

Why Vettel is closer to an F1 ban than you may think
F1

Why Vettel is closer to an F1 ban than you may think

Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
F1

Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"
F1

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas
F1

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP
F1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.