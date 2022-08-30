Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes facing "difficult" situation over F1 car concept change for 2023 Next / How F1 teams juggled Spa’s contrasting downforce demands
Formula 1 News

Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season

Mick Schumacher's relationship with Ferrari is to conclude in December, meaning that the German will be a free agent as he searches for a 2023 Formula 1 drive.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season
Listen to this article

Schumacher's original Ferrari Driver Academy contract will come to what one source called a 'natural end' after this season.

Although there has been no confirmation from Haas, it's accepted in the paddock that Schumacher won't be retained by the US-owned team for a third season in 2023, with Antonio Giovinazzi currently a favourite to land the seat alongside Kevin Magnussen.

The remaining open drives on the grid include Alpine and Williams, with Schumacher's close friend Esteban Ocon backing him as a candidate for the former.

He has also been associated with an AlphaTauri seat, although Colton Herta has now emerged as a more likely candidate should a vacancy arise.

There is a possibility that Schumacher could lose out in the driver market shuffle in the coming days, potentially leaving Germany with no representative on the 2023 grid, unless Nico Hulkenberg is chosen by Alpine.

Schumacher first became associated with Ferrari at the start of 2019, when he was announced as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, having won the previous year's European F3 championship.

He thus joined a strong group that included Callum Ilott, Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman and Enzo Fittipaldi.

At the time, the team stressed that his father Michael's connections with Ferrari were not the driving force behind the decision to take him, and that he'd earned FDA backing on merit.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Erik Junius

Team principal Mattia Binotto commented: "For someone like me who has known him from birth, there's no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age."

He was given his first F1 test in the SF90 in Bahrain in April 2019, before having a second outing for Alfa Romeo the following day.

He raced with Ferrari support for the Prema F2 team in 2019 and 2020, winning the title in his second season.

In September he gained more F1 miles with the 2018 SF71H at Fiorano ahead of what was supposed to be his first FP1 run with Alfa Romeo at the Nurburgring.

However, bad weather meant that it didn't happen. He finally had his first FP1 session with Haas in Abu Dhabi.

The Ferrari connection helped to propel him into a Haas seat in 2021, and after a frustrating season with an uncompetitive car he continued with the team this season.

An unfortunate run of accidents didn't help his progress, but he scored his first points with eighth place at Silverstone, following up with a sixth place in Austria.

Read Also:

Schumacher was at one time touted as a potential works driver, but support for him within the camp has waned of late.

With Charles Leclerc and then more recently Carlos Sainz locked into long-term deals, it has become obvious that there is no race seat on the horizon for Schumacher at the works team.

In addition, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are established at Ferrari partner team Alfa Romeo, with the Chinese driver expected to be confirmed shortly for 2023. Under its current deal with Sauber, the title sponsor no longer has first claim on one of the seats for a Ferrari-affiliated driver.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes facing "difficult" situation over F1 car concept change for 2023
Previous article

Mercedes facing "difficult" situation over F1 car concept change for 2023
Next article

How F1 teams juggled Spa’s contrasting downforce demands

How F1 teams juggled Spa’s contrasting downforce demands
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate
Formula 1

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Formula 1

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days

Vettel: No say in Schumacher as Aston F1 replacement
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: No say in Schumacher as Aston F1 replacement

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit

Lando Norris says that the McLaren Formula 1 team is losing out because MCL26's DRS generates less of a speed gain than those of rivals when open.

Drugovich aiming for F1 reserve role in 2023 as race seats "very limited"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich aiming for F1 reserve role in 2023 as race seats "very limited"

Formula 2 championship leader Felipe Drugovich says he is aiming for a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023, and believes not being in a driver academy makes him “completely free”.

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?
Formula 1 Formula 1

When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?

Following Max Verstappen's utterly dominant display in last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the question is not if but when the Dutchman will clinch his second Formula 1 world drivers' title. Let's dive into when Verstappen can reasonably expect to celebrate.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
4 h
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.