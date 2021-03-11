Formula 1
Previous / F1 explains university scholarship plan to improve diversity
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: Haas needs to be "feisty" like its livery in 2021

By:

Mick Schumacher believes Haas needs to be “feisty” like its new livery as he prepares for his Formula 1 debut with the team in Bahrain later this month.

Schumacher: Haas needs to be "feisty" like its livery in 2021

Almost thirty years since his father, Michael, began his glittering F1 career, Schumacher Jr. will join the grid for 2021 after winning the Formula 2 title last year.

Schumacher will sample the Haas VF-21 car for the first time on Friday when pre-season testing begins in Bahrain, completing the early session before handing over to teammate Nikita Mazepin.

Haas unveiled a heavily-revised livery for its 2021 car last week, changing its colour scheme to the red, white and blue colours of Russian title sponsor Uralkali.

The design has since piqued the interest of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has banned Russian athletes from competing under the Russian flag until 2023 as punishment for doping offences at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Asked what he thought of the Russian livery, Schumacher said he hoped it could encapsulate the team’s approach for the coming season.

“I think it's the team colours, and I think the car looks great,” Schumacher said.

“I think it looks beasty, it looks feisty, and definitely that's how we're going to approach the season too.

“We're going to going to work our way through and work very strongly on ourselves and on the car.

“Hopefully we'll be able to get every single performance out of it that we need.”

Haas VF-21

Haas VF-21

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Mazepin completed an initial shakedown with the Haas VF-21 at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday before its maiden extended run-out tomorrow morning.

The team has already revealed it will not spend time developing the car, preferring to place its focus on the changing regulations coming for 2022.

Despite the lack of development on the 2021 car, Schumacher was confident Haas would be able to exploit every area of performance it could with the baseline it will begin the year with.

"It's about trying to get everything right now, pushing every detail, that I'm perfect and I'm able to deliver perfection every single time I go out on track,” Schumacher said.

“It is to have no questions and no doubts in any situation. It’s very important to have a very good relationship and communication with the team, and to use and take every opportunity to get forwards - to get points, to get whatever it might be, to basically be open minded for every situation that you may face in a race or in a weekend.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
3h
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

