Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Special feature

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Mercedes W12 engine detail
Mercedes W12 engine detail
1/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A fantastic overview of the Mercedes W12 rear end without the bodywork attached, showing not only the power unit installation but some of the gearbox casing and rear suspension. Also note the wrap-around support for the rear wing pillar.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
2/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull with its medium downforce spoon-shaped rear wing mounted ready for scrutineering – note the patches on the top flap’s surface near the DRS linkages.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
3/35

Photo by: Uncredited

Another angle of the Red Bull wing and the repairs made to the upper flap near the DRS linkage.
Williams FW43B, Mercedes engine detail
Williams FW43B, Mercedes engine detail
4/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

A fantastic overview of the Mercedes power unit installation in the Williams FW43B, with the air-to-air intercooler mounted in the left-hand sidepod we can see all the boost pipework and its routing. It’s also interesting to see how the exhausts converge inside the gearbox casing.
Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail
Aston Martin AMR21 rear wing detail
5/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the Aston Martin AMR21’s rear wing which utilises two swan-neck style pillars to help maintain rigidity and improve flow over the underside of the mainplane.
Alpine A521 rear wing detail
Alpine A521 rear wing detail
6/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The freshly re-liveried Alpine A521 rear wing which also uses a twin swan-neck pillar arrangement.
Williams FW43B rear wing detail
Williams FW43B rear wing detail
7/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The spoon-shaped rear wing of the Williams FW43B along with the double element T-Wing.
AlphaTauri AT02 rear wing detail
AlphaTauri AT02 rear wing detail
8/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Medium downforce rear wing on the menu for AlphaTauri too, as it opts for one of the least complicated endplate designs on the grid.
Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
9/35

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari also opted for a medium downforce gentle spoon shaped rear wing for the challenges of the Jeddah circuit.
Mercedes W12 gearbox detail
Mercedes W12 gearbox detail
10/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A fantastic shot of the Mercedes gearbox casing, rear crash structure, suspension and brakes before they’re installed on the car and the associated paraphernalia is connected. Note the keel shape of the gearbox casing which enables clearance for air to flow between it and the floor beneath.
Red Bull Racing RB16B engine detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B engine detail
11/35

Photo by: Uncredited

The saddle cooler arrangement on the RB16B is not unique, with other teams employing similar setups but as we can see here, Red Bull have worked extremely hard on packaging it and the surrounding components in order they have the smallest footprint.
AlphaTauri AT02 engine detail
AlphaTauri AT02 engine detail
12/35

Photo by: Uncredited

The saddle cooler arrangement on the AlphaTauri AT02 as a comparison, with a slightly different layout due to the way their ancillaries are laid out.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake detail
13/35

Photo by: Uncredited

Front brake duct design on the Red Bull RB16B incorporates a bypass channel for airflow taken in by the main inlet to be routed out through the wheel face without being encumbered by the heat generated by the brakes. This is assisted by the heat reflective paint applied to the bypass channel’s surface.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 engine detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 engine detail
14/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A cooler mounted above the exhaust at the rear of the Alfa Romeo C41.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear wing detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 rear wing detail
15/35

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alfa Romeo C41’s rear wing, complete with their tall swan-neck style mounting pillars.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front brake detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front brake detail
16/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of Alfa Romeo’s front brake duct without the drum attached gives us an indication as to how the airflow is transmitted through the assembly for both cooling and aerodynamic assistance.
AlphaTauri AT02 front brake detail
AlphaTauri AT02 front brake detail
17/35

Photo by: Uncredited

As a comparison the brake duct from the AlphaTauri which also features the outer collar to help direct the airflow.
AlphaTauri AT02 rear brake detail
AlphaTauri AT02 rear brake detail
18/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the internal elements that make up the rear brake assembly on the AlphaTauri AT02 – note the reflective material used to try and keep temperatures under control.
AlphaTauri AT02 front brake detail
AlphaTauri AT02 front brake detail
19/35

Photo by: Uncredited

On the front brake assembly of the AlphaTauri AT02 check out the level of detail that the team have gone into with their brake bell design. This not only helps with disc cooling and aerodynamic throughput it also reduces weight slightly.
Ferrari SF21 front brake detail
Ferrari SF21 front brake detail
20/35

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari’s front brake assembly which you’ll note how the internal pipework splits into two as it wraps around the caliper enclosure.
Alpine A521 front wing detail
Alpine A521 front wing detail
21/35

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine's front wing – note the shape of the flap tips which alter the shape, velocity and direction of the Y250 vortex.
Alpine A521 rear brake detail
Alpine A521 rear brake detail
22/35

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear brake and suspension upright on the Alpine A521 – see how large the pipework and enclosure around the caliper is in order to deliver adequate cooling.
Aston Martin AMR21 rear brake detail
Aston Martin AMR21 rear brake detail
23/35

Photo by: Uncredited

The Aston Martin AMR21 rear brake and suspension upright for comparison, which has a larger inlet and similarly large enclosure around the caliper.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front suspension detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front suspension detail
24/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of some of the inboard suspension details on the Red Bull RB16B.
Mercedes W12 rear brake detail
Mercedes W12 rear brake detail
25/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Mercedes W12 rear brakes and suspension from behind, note the tether connected to the upright – a detail we rarely see.
Mercedes W12 engine detail
Mercedes W12 engine detail
26/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A peek into the Mercedes garage as the W12 was prepared for action gives us a great view of the power unit, including the exhausts. Also note the stack of coolers mounted above the power unit, which is normally buried beneath a snorkel from the airbox.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front suspension detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front suspension detail
27/35

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of some of the inboard suspension elements on the Alfa Romeo C41.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
28/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

A great shot of the Mercedes W12 up on the stands as it was prepared for action – note the use of the fully-enclosed brake drums.
Aston Martin AMR21
Aston Martin AMR21
29/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

A similar shot of the Aston Martin AMR21 as it was prepared – check out the brake drum snoods used to help keep everything at the optimum temperature.
Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
30/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

A nice shot of the Mercedes W12’s rear wing which appears, along with the crash structure, to have some of the deflection and load test apparatus attached.
Williams FW43B
Williams FW43B
31/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

Inboard suspension, power steering and brake cylinders are all on show in this picture of the Williams FW43B.
AlphaTauri AT02 diffuser detail
AlphaTauri AT02 diffuser detail
32/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

This close up of the AlphaTauri AT02 gives us a fantastic view of the diffuser, rear suspension, exhausts and rear wing.
Ferrari SF21 diffuser detail
Ferrari SF21 diffuser detail
33/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

Similarly this shot of the Ferrari SF21 gives us a view of those items but also highlights the large cooling outlet chosen by the team.
Ferrari SF21 cockpit
Ferrari SF21 cockpit
34/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

An overview of the front of the Ferrari SF21’s steering wheel with its various buttons, rotaries and switches.
Aston Martin AMR21
Aston Martin AMR21
35/35

Photo by: Erik Junius

As a comparison we can take a look at the Aston Martin AMR21 steering wheel too.
