F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Lewis Hamilton will start the race from pole position ahead of Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes front row lock out.

Max Verstappen was on a lap that would have allowed him to leapfrog both Mercedes in qualifying, but the championship leader locked up his front-left tyre under braking for the final corner and crashed his Red Bull at the exit.

Charles Leclerc will line up fourth on the grid in the Ferrari, with Sergio Perez starting fifth in the Red Bull.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:30 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Date : Sunday, December 5, 2021

: Sunday, December 5, 2021 Start time: 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 19:30 SAT / 20:30 EAT / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT / 04:30 AEDT (Monday) / 02:30 JST (Monday) / 23:00 IST

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00

How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2/ESPN+

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

