Hamilton: Red Bull F1 pace "something else" in Saudi qualifying
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to Jeddah this weekend for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the penultimate race of a thrilling 2021 season.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Lewis Hamilton will start the race from pole position ahead of Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes front row lock out.

Max Verstappen was on a lap that would have allowed him to leapfrog both Mercedes in qualifying, but the championship leader locked up his front-left tyre under braking for the final corner and crashed his Red Bull at the exit.

Charles Leclerc will line up fourth on the grid in the Ferrari, with Sergio Perez starting fifth in the Red Bull.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:30 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021 
  • Start time: 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 19:30 SAT / 20:30 EAT / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT / 04:30 AEDT (Monday) / 02:30 JST (Monday) / 23:00 IST

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

 23:00

How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2/ESPN+
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.511  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'27.622 0.111
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'27.653 0.142
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.054 0.543
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'28.123 0.612
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'28.125 0.614
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'28.180 0.669
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'28.442 0.931
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'28.647 1.136
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'28.754 1.243
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'28.668 1.157
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'28.885 1.374
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'28.920 1.409
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'29.054 1.543
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'53.652 26.141
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'29.177 1.666
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'29.198 1.687
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'29.368 1.857
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'29.464 1.953
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'30.473 2.962
View full results
