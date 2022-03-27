Tickets Subscribe
All me
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 returns to Jeddah this weekend for the second edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the second round of the 2022 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start an F1 race from pole position for the first time in his career following a sensational 1m28.200s effort at the end of the qualifying session.

Perez's last-gasp lap prevented an all-Ferrari front row lockout, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz now due to start second and third respectively ahead of the other Red Bull of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 for the first time since 2017, with the Mercedes driver lining up 15th on the grid.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher will sit out the race despite escaping his Q2 crash without any injuries.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST 

* Please note that daylight saving begins in Europe at 1am on Sunday 27th March

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:00

15:00

10:00

07:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'28.200  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.225 0.025
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'28.402 0.202
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'28.461 0.261
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'29.068 0.868
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'29.104 0.904
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'29.147 0.947
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'29.183 0.983
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'29.254 1.054
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'29.588 1.388
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'29.651 1.451
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'29.819 1.619
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31.009 2.809
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'29.773 1.573
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.343 2.143
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'30.492 2.292
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'30.543 2.343
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'31.817 3.617
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri    
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'29.920 1.720
View full results
