Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Aston Martin must "stay realistic" in Alfa Romeo F1 chase Next / Ocon: Gasly joining me as Alpine teammate is “awesome story”
Formula 1 News

Saudi Arabia "would love" to hold two F1 races

Saudi Arabia is open to the idea of hosting two Formula 1 races in the future, once its new track in Qiddiya is finished.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Saudi Arabia "would love" to hold two F1 races
Listen to this article

The Middle Eastern country already hosts a grand prix at a street circuit in Jeddah, but that was always been viewed as an interim measure before its new state-of-the-art facility at Qiddiya near Riyadh in complete.

It is currently projected for Qiddiya to be ready in 2026, and the original plan had been for Saudi Arabia’s F1 race to permanently shift there.

However, Saudi Arabia’s minister for sport HRH Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal has expressed some interest in keeping Jeddah as well when Qiddiya gets F1.

Asked about the possibility of two races in Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz said: “We won't say no.

“We really see the benefits of having these events for the Kingdom, and that's why we're investing so much.

“Maybe you're focused more on sports, but we're doing the same in culture, and entertainment and even exhibitions, and a lot of things that that we look at. We definitely could host two races already for that. But I think that's something that we have to discuss with F1 and see how it goes. But we definitely would love to have that.”

With the Jeddah facility having received huge investment, Saudi wants options to keep it up and running. Were its hopes of getting two races rejected, then another way forward could be for it to alternate the F1 race venue each year.

“That's happened in Germany, between Nurburgring and Hockenheim,” added Prince Abdulaziz. “So that could be an option.”

Prince Abdulaziz said Qiddiya would offer a completely different experience to Jeddah, and was also being lined up for the country’s first MotoGP race.

“It will be an iconic place to have an F1 race, with a theme park that's next to it,” he said.

“We think it's a good transition [from Jeddah], because it's a totally different environment. So you won't have two races that are the same in one region: in Jeddah, it's by the sea. But when you go to the other, it is the desert, it's more of a different vibe to it.

“Qiddiya is a huge project. Hopefully they finish on time. So it could finish plus or minus, within their targets. But if it does, then that's the idea to move there. But definitely the MotoGP will be there because we can't host the MotoGP in Jeddah.”

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix

Presentation of the Qiddiya Grand Prix

Photo by: Qiddiya Grand Prix

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin must "stay realistic" in Alfa Romeo F1 chase
Previous article

Aston Martin must "stay realistic" in Alfa Romeo F1 chase
Next article

Ocon: Gasly joining me as Alpine teammate is “awesome story”

Ocon: Gasly joining me as Alpine teammate is “awesome story”
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris F1 criticisms suggest he's "rattled", reckons Alpine
Formula 1

Norris F1 criticisms suggest he's "rattled", reckons Alpine

The chemicals, emotions and designs that explain F1’s rain problem Japanese GP
Formula 1

The chemicals, emotions and designs that explain F1’s rain problem

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime
Formula 1

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

Latest news

Rins: Suzuki “deserved” MotoGP Australian GP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins: Suzuki “deserved” MotoGP Australian GP win

Alex Rins says Suzuki “deserved” to win the 2022 Australian Grand Prix as the Japanese marque nears its exit from MotoGP at the end of the season.

Russell: De Vries deserved to have “stars align” for F1 entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: De Vries deserved to have “stars align” for F1 entry

George Russell says his former F2 rival Nyck de Vries deserved to have the “stars align” and create an opportunity for him to land a 2023 AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat.

Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo admits he is facing the “toughest job of my career” to win the 2022 MotoGP world title after crashing out of the Australian Grand Prix.

Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out
MotoGP MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out

Alex Rins won a last-lap Australian Grand Prix thriller to give Suzuki one more win before its MotoGP exit, as Fabio Quartararo lost the championship lead after a crash.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.