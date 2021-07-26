Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 News

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

By:

Saudi Arabia Formula 1 chiefs are hoping their race can switch to an early calendar slot in 2022, amid mounting speculation the season will begin again in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the penultimate round this year, taking place on December 5, one week before the finale in Abu Dhabi.

But despite its positioning for its first event, the promoter of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, says that the preference for 2022 is to be nearer the front end.

Ticket sales for this year's Saudi race have just been released to the public.

"For us as a promoter we prefer not to be the last races," he said.

"Teams can do good really in the first races and then the other races have become not so interesting, as a promoter.

"We wanted to have race in the beginning [of the season] but in the time we had to do the work for the track and prepare the track, we couldn't have a race in 2021 at the beginning of the year.

"Our decision was to have a race at the end of 2021, or [wait to] have an early race in 2022. Our decision was we wanted the race in 2021.

"So we are now discussing with F1 about what is best for us to have our race in 2022, and hopefully we can get to an agreement."

Read Also:

With the impact of the COVID pandemic still likely to weigh heavy on the shape of the 2022 calendar, there is an increasing likelihood that the Australian GP will again be shifted back to later in the schedule to give the country more time to deal with international travel restrictions.

That would leave the way open for Bahrain to again open the season, as it did this year. It would then make a lot of sense for Saudi Arabia to form a back-to-back.

Preparations for this year's street race in Jeddah are on schedule, and Price Khalid has also expressed some interest in Saudi Arabia winning the third slot for a sprint race trial.

"I was there in Silverstone last weekend and I really enjoyed it as a spectator and as a promoter," he explained.

"I think it's good. You have more races to see, more action on Saturday. We would love to be one of the countries that had the sprint race.

"The decision now is F1's and we will see. Is it going to be another country, with three countries in Europe, or will the Middle East will be one of them? I would love to see it in Saudi."

 

shares
comments
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Previous article

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

23 h
2
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

6 h
3
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

1 h
4
Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

21 h
5
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

5 h
Latest news
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

58m
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

1 h
McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in championship
Formula 1

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in championship

2 h
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime
Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

3 h
Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

4 h
Latest videos
More Than Just a Livery: Our Accelerate 25 Programme 03:12
Formula 1
41m

More Than Just a Livery: Our Accelerate 25 Programme

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
45m

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone 00:55
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP 00:51
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat British GP Prime
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
MotoGP MotoGP

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
3 h
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Latest news

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in championship
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in championship

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.