Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Sauber signs Rodin F2 driver Maloney for F1 reserve role

Rodin Formula 2 driver Zane Maloney has been snapped up by Sauber as one of the Formula 1 team's reserve drivers for the 2024 season.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Zane Maloney, Sauber Academy

Maloney, who was previously part of Red Bull's young driver programme, will switch to the Swiss squad and attend several grands prix as its official reserve driver, sharing duties with reigning F2 champion Theo Pourchaire.

"I am honoured to join the Sauber Academy, and to take on the role of one of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s reserve drivers," said the 20-tear-old Barbadian.

"The Sauber name resonates with Formula 1, as it has been part of the sport for over 30 years, paving the way for so many drivers who went on to achieve great success. I am pleased to become part of this family, and I am looking forward to working together this season, as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver."

The 20-year-old finished 10th in his rookie F2 season last year, grabbing four feature race podiums for the team then racing as Rodin Carlin. He previously was the runner-up in the 2022 F3 championship with Trident and won the 2019 British F4 championship in his first season of racing cars in Europe.

Maloney will stay with Rodin for a second campaign in F2 alongside his F1 reserve duties.

Zane Maloney, Avalanche Andretti Formula E

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Zane Maloney, Avalanche Andretti Formula E

"We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy," said Sauber Academy Director Beat Zehnder.

"His path through the junior series has been remarkable so far and, with his speed and potential, he surely makes a great addition to our talented roster.

"In addition to his Formula 2 campaign, where he will aim to succeed our own Theo Pourchaire to the title, Zane will also share with him the reserve driver role for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

"On behalf of the whole team, I give him my warmest welcome onboard, and look forward to working together and achieving great success."

Maloney is likely to feature on grand prix weekends that clash with Pourchaire's campaign in Japan's Super Formula championship, the 20-year-old Frenchman having signed up with Team Impul for 2024.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Andretti's plan to run an F1 team from four locations
Next article Full statement: F1's decision to reject Andretti's entry bid for 2025
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Was F1's assessment of Andretti's shortcomings fair?

Was F1's assessment of Andretti's shortcomings fair?

Formula 1

Was F1's assessment of Andretti's shortcomings fair? Was F1's assessment of Andretti's shortcomings fair?

Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal

Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal

Formula 1

Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

More from
Zane Maloney
How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful

How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful

Other rally

How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful How rallying is helping a Red Bull Formula 1 hopeful

F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale

F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale

FIA F2
Abu Dhabi

F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

FIA F3
Monza

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

Sauber
More from
Sauber
Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1

Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1 Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1

Zhou confident Sauber F1 can return to 2022 level

Zhou confident Sauber F1 can return to 2022 level

Formula 1

Zhou confident Sauber F1 can return to 2022 level Zhou confident Sauber F1 can return to 2022 level

Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas

Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas

Latest news

McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team

McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team

XES Extreme E

McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team

Porsche had enough fuel to go full distance in curtailed Daytona 24 Hours

Porsche had enough fuel to go full distance in curtailed Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Porsche had enough fuel to go full distance in curtailed Daytona 24 Hours Porsche had enough fuel to go full distance in curtailed Daytona 24 Hours

Mercedes reveals 19-driver factory roster for GT racing in 2024

Mercedes reveals 19-driver factory roster for GT racing in 2024

DTM DTM

Mercedes reveals 19-driver factory roster for GT racing in 2024 Mercedes reveals 19-driver factory roster for GT racing in 2024

McLaren: Backmarker "threat" shows F1's cost cap is working

McLaren: Backmarker "threat" shows F1's cost cap is working

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: Backmarker "threat" shows F1's cost cap is working McLaren: Backmarker "threat" shows F1's cost cap is working

Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1

Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1 Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1

What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions

What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe