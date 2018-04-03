Former Ferrari man joins Sauber as new aero head

Sauber has bolstered its technical team with the addition of former Toyota, Ferrari and Audi man Jan Monchaux as head of aerodynamics.

The Franco-German studied at the French aeronautical and space institution Supaere and latterly Imperial College.

He began his motorsport career at the Toyota F1 team in 2002, where he became project leader, aerodynamics, before the manufacturer cancelled the programme.

He moved to Ferrari at the start of 2010, initially as senior concept aerodynamicist, later becoming team leader, aerodynamics.

He left Maranello to join Audi Sport in January 2013, where he held the role of head of vehicle engineering and aerodynamics.

He will report to Sauber's technical director Jorg Zander.

"I'm very much looking forward to the arrival of Jan Monchaux as the new head of aerodynamics," said Zander.

"It marks an important step of a wider project that aims at strengthening and implementing the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team in line with the targets and the results we want to achieve on tracks."

Nicolas Hennel de Beaupreau was previously announced as head of aero in September 2016, shortly after the takeover by the current owners.

It's understood that he is staying, but the team Swiss team has not confirmed what his new role will be.