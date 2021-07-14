Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal

The arrangement began as straight title sponsorship in 2018, and for the last three years the team has been badged as Alfa Romeo.

Negotiations regarding a renewal of the deal had been ongoing for several months, and the new regulations that come into force next season helped to encourage Alfa to remain in the sport.

Confirmation means that the team will continue to employ at least one driver from the Ferrari Academy in the coming years.

Antonio Giovinazzi currently has the seat, while Callum Ilott is serving as reserve driver this year, and running in FP1 sessions. Mick Schumacher and current F2 frontrunner Robert Shwartzman are also potential future candidates for drives with the team.

“As an historic Italian automotive brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the race track,” said Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. “Today we are proud to continue honouring that racing DNA by placing it at heart of the future of our brand. We are driven by passion and excellence.

“F1 represents a cutting-edge laboratory for the future electrification of our range, fully coherent with our vision for the coming years. Furthermore, motorsport brings the incomparable global exposure we wish to leverage for a successful future.”

Team boss Fred Vasseur said: "Alfa Romeo have been an incredible companion over the last few years, and we are even more excited about the chapters that are yet to come.

“The new regulations are giving us the chance to make another step forward and I firmly believe we are perfectly placed to make big gains together. We are looking forward to our future together and to keeping moving towards the front of the grid.

“This relationship is also very important for our company as a whole, beyond the track: the work we have done in the automotive world has shown the extent of the technology and manufacturing skills of Sauber Engineering and we are confident we can continue working for Alfa Romeo on new and exciting projects that will shape the future of the car industry.”

The Frenchman added: “Alfa Romeo is not just a major partner to work with, but a brand that shows we mean business. Continuing to work together will allow us to have a stable environment, something that shows this is a real partnership that transcends sponsorship.

"We are both committed to shaping the team and the marque as we go on, to bring Alfa Romeo back to the top of the motorsport family; for the team, the image boost is immense as well.”

Alfa Romeo has had a difficult 2021 season thus far, and it currently lies eighth in the constructors’ World Championship with two points gained from a pair of 10th places.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41,Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Photo by: Erik Junius