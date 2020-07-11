Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

shares
comments
F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 9:34 AM

Formula 1 is bracing itself for a potential Sunday qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, as the expected storm rolled in to the Red Bull Ring on Saturday morning.

The FIA and teams have been well aware of the incoming bad weather, and had already discussed different scenarios if Saturday’s track action cannot go ahead.

The downpour duly hit the Red Bull Ring shortly before the F3 race on Saturday, with the event eventually abandoned after 14 laps with conditions deemed too unsafe to continue.

Track inspections will be conducted by the FIA ahead of F1's third free practice to see whether it is safe enough for F1 to run.

Current forecasts indicate, however, that the rain will not ease until the late afternoon, which could leave F1 unable to run either the final free practice session or qualifying.

The first option should qualifying not be able to run today is to slot a session in on Sunday morning, which is now looking possible with the forecasts for race day improving.

F1 race director Michael Masi said on Saturday evening that fears of even Sunday morning being a washout had eased.

“Earlier in the day it looked like Sunday morning was not going to be great either,” he said. “But that looks to have cleared up.”

Read Also:

Should today’s action not take place, and F1 is unable to run a qualifying session on Sunday morning, then the grid would be set by the second free practice times from Friday.

That would put Max Verstappen on pole position ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

Next article
Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Previous article

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Trending Today

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1 / Formula 1
14m

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Vettel says SF1000 feels like a "different car" after updates
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel says SF1000 feels like a "different car" after updates

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
FIA F3 / FIA F3
31m

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian GP practice results, what if qualifying is cancelled?

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Mercedes "in the dark" over Hamilton's car struggles
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes "in the dark" over Hamilton's car struggles

Latest news

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1 / Formula 1
14m

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

14m
2
Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel says SF1000 feels like a "different car" after updates

5
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

31m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring
Formula 1

F1 bracing for Sunday qualifying as storm hits Red Bull Ring

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.