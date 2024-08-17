Bottas: "I've been like a robot in the past, but I'm glad I've come out of it"

Valtteri Bottas is relaxed about his Formula 1 future. Not knowing yet if he will remain on the grid for 2025, and seeing seats at rival teams dry up, Bottas could be forgiven for feeling anxious. But as he points out when we chat at the British Grand Prix, this is not his first rodeo.

The Finnish driver, who will turn 35 at the end of this month, currently sits at the bottom of the drivers' championship table without scoring a point driving for the Sauber F1 team.

But Bottas knows that things can turn in a flash in F1, like in January 2017 when he was signed by Mercedes as an 11th-hour replacement for Nico Rosberg following the German's shock retirement from F1.

During his time with Mercedes, Bottas toed the corporate line, but as we speak in Sauber's motorhome with his bleached mullet poking out from under his cap, he is taking himself less seriously these days and perhaps accounts for why he is so relaxed.

"Obviously, everyone is different," he says as we discuss a very tongue-in-cheek advert he did earlier in the year for taxi firm Uber, "but I've found the way to allow myself to take the piss out of myself and not to take certain things too seriously.

"Of course, racing I'll always take extremely seriously but, in the end, we're all just humans. I feel like it's important to see the fun in certain things and especially about yourself.

"I've been there. I've been like a robot probably in the past, but I'm glad I've managed to come out of it. I think it is maturity and experience, it took a while for me to realise and understand who I really am.

Valtteri Bottas, KICK Sauber, in the garage Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I've been in this situation many times before in my career [waiting for a new contract], so it's nothing new for me. Of course, sometimes it might be stressful, but it's the way you handle it - for me, at the moment, it is exciting and not too stressed. It is not my first rodeo."

Bottas's cause for a new deal has not been helped by a poor car that has failed to deliver on expectations. Without a point since last year's Qatar GP, Bottas's career seems at odds with the 10 victories he achieved with Mercedes.

That said, he says people in the paddock do not need reminding of his abilities behind the wheel, with his current team now the most likely option to prolong his F1 career.

He added: "I can't say that I'm satisfied with how the season has been so far. We've got zero points, which was not the target, but from my side, I feel like I haven't missed opportunities.

"I feel good in the car. Qualifying has been strong, and also in the races I'm making the most out of things but unfortunately in this situation, it is probably not very visible. So it's been a tough ride for us. For sure, not meeting the targets.

"In this sport, it's unfortunate that a few people have quite short memories. If you're a driver in a top team, it is more visible, what you're doing, but that is the name of the game.

"The good thing is there are still people who know what I can do and what I can bring to a team and my level of performance. So there's still people who understand, which is a good thing."

Outside of F1, Bottas has a range of business interests that keep him busy, proving they do not interfere with his F1 commitments.

"It is good," when quizzed about his business and associations. "All the things that I've got involved with, first of all, it's always been because I'm passionate. For me, they're fun projects to work with and everything is aligned so that it doesn't distract me. I can choose my workload and in general switch off my phone for multiple weeks if I have to.

"The main thing was the gin company with me and my girlfriend and then I am part of a coffee roasters and a wine collaboration. I love everything involved in wine, so when I'm in Australia, I can work on those things. Some people might think it's a distraction, but I feel like it's the opposite.

"I am also part-owner of the hockey team in Finland in my home town and they were second in the Finnish league last season. I have a few investments here and there too."

Drifting onto the subject of cycling, something Bottas is passionate about with girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell a professional cyclist, he interjects and says: "Just to make clear Formula 1 is the main passion - it has always been and will be. But outside, for me, cycling is a great way to escape the hectic and busy world with lots of people.

"For me, cycling is the complete opposite to F1. I can go by myself in the mountains not seeing anyone for hours and see things, so it's a balancing factor and keeps me fit as well.

"I like the gravel cycling events. It is not quite as serious as road cycling. So the whole vibe is a bit more chilled. I like to challenge myself - maybe something's wrong with me! Definitely in the future I'd like to ride in more events, but obviously the calendar decides that and it has to make sense time and energy-wise."