Subscribe
Previous / Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP Next / F1 Qatar GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Sargeant: Williams F1 boss Vowles' public show of faith a "nice surprise"

Logan Sargeant admitted surprise at Williams Formula 1 team boss James Vowles' public show of confidence in him amid mounting pressures in his debut season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

The American has shown flashes of pace throughout his first season in F1, but these have been outweighed by mistakes which have mounted up over recent races - with notable crashes at Zandvoort, Singapore, and Suzuka following the summer break.

This has led to speculation that Sargeant could be moved aside for 2024 should Williams wish to mitigate further repair bills, and the team has been forced to use older-spec parts on his FW45 to reduce the impact on production of new bodywork.

Vowles stated in a video shared across Williams' social media channels that his preference would be to keep Sargeant for next season, and that the team would work with its academy product to help make his F1 tenure a success.

Sargeant said that he was aware of Vowles' position prior to the video's release, but was blindsided by the public faith shown by his team principal.

"It's always nice, I mean, from my side I talk to James every single weekend. I knew that before anything was put on social media. It was just sort of a nice surprise, really," Sargeant explained.

"I didn't know that was coming. But at the end of the day, I have to just keep working hard, keep my head down and try to be better.

Marshals remove the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, from the circuit after a crash in Q1

Marshals remove the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, from the circuit after a crash in Q1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Japan, including the lap until the last corner in quali, was my best weekend to this point, 100%. I built it up nicely, did everything I needed to, I was just too heavy on the right foot in the last corner and that's how quickly it can go wrong.

"I think realistically now it's just more important to have a clean weekend and not go for every last hundredth, even if that means I'm leaving a tenth or two on the table."

Sargeant's team-mate Alex Albon echoed Vowles's support and felt that the Floridian was due more credit for his performances despite the mistakes that have been prevalent in his maiden F1 season.

The Anglo-Thai racer added that although he was not involved in the decision making, he felt Sargeant needed "more time and confidence" to prove his worth.

"I'm not the one to decide, but I know Logan pretty well. I can see his performance. I do think he doesn't get the credit that he deserves," Albon reckoned.

"There is a lot of speed and talent within Logan. I think it's just been a little bit offset with a couple of mistakes that he's had.

"In all seriousness, I do think he's - I mean, I'm not the one to say it, but I get on very well with him and I think he just needs a bit more time and confidence, and he'll get up there."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads practice as drivers struggle for grip

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads practice as drivers struggle for grip

Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads practice as drivers struggle for grip F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads practice as drivers struggle for grip

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Logan Sargeant More from
Logan Sargeant
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

Formula 1

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

Sargeant handed penalty for third car rules breach ahead of F1 Japanese GP

Sargeant handed penalty for third car rules breach ahead of F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Sargeant handed penalty for third car rules breach ahead of F1 Japanese GP Sargeant handed penalty for third car rules breach ahead of F1 Japanese GP

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams More from
Williams
Williams against Andretti entry but would welcome General Motors into F1

Williams against Andretti entry but would welcome General Motors into F1

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Williams against Andretti entry but would welcome General Motors into F1 Williams against Andretti entry but would welcome General Motors into F1

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

Formula 1

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Latest news

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst Gen3 Supercars hit 300 km/h at Bathurst

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe