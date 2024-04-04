All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Sargeant to race repaired F1 car in Suzuka; no spare Williams until Miami

Williams expects to finally have a spare Formula 1 chassis ready for the Miami Grand Prix, with Logan Sargeant racing in Japan using the tub Alex Albon crashed in Australia.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

With the team not having built up a spare chassis, Albon's FP1 shunt last time out at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit meant Williams was forced to enter only one car from Saturday onwards while the damaged FW46 was flown back to the UK for initial investigation and repairs.

To maximise its chances of scoring points in the ultra-competitive midfield, Williams withdrew Sargeant from the event so it could place Albon in the American’s car.

While the damaged monocoque has been repaired in time for this weekend’s Suzuka event, Williams does not expect to have a spare tub on-site until Miami in early May.

Sargeant will also remain in the repaired ex-Albon car this weekend, given the time constraints of refitting both chassis to accommodate another driver change.

“It's the repaired one,” said Sargeant when asked which car he will run this weekend.

“Just because the workload to switch the cars back over would just be far too much for the mechanics. But the chassis repair went better than expected.”

The repair has only added 100 grams.

Team principal James Vowles says the chassis damage was to a suspension insert and there was no crack in tub, so a driver is not expected to notice a difference between the two cars.

Reflecting on the initial shunt in Melbourne for Albon, Sargeant said his attention soon turned to how tight Williams was on spare parts.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW46

Alex Albon, Williams Racing FW46

Photo by: Williams

He explained: “I don't think we really, at least I, hadn't thought about it before that.

“If I'm honest, when I see Alex crash, the first thing that goes through my head is, ‘I know that we're down on spares’.

“Of course, I was a little bit concerned for where we stood as a team. But it's one of the hard parts that we've had to deal with through the start of this season - not having those big safety nets.

“It's somewhere that as a team, we're really trying to develop to be better and get more on top of that early in the season.”

Sargeant confirmed that Williams has not openly discussed how it would handle a similar incident in Japan while it awaits the completion of a spare car.

However, the lack of a standby car will not alter his driving: “It's, again, a situation that we had to deal with through the first three races.

“We went to Saudi with the same situation. And of course, it's one of those things that you have to be careful. But at the same time, you can't be. It's Formula 1.

“If you're careful, you're nowhere. So, it's really not even a question - you have to be committed, confident and hope nothing goes wrong.”

Sargeant added that he ‘understood the statistics’ behind the decision to bench him and enter Albon in Australia.

Read Also:

Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso: “Strange” Australian GP penalty won't change approach to racing in F1
Next article Ricciardo: 2024 F1 struggles "not a McLaren situation"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat

Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat
Pirro leaves role as McLaren F1 academy chief

Pirro leaves role as McLaren F1 academy chief

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Pirro leaves role as McLaren F1 academy chief
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Williams will have two F1 cars "without too many issues" in Japan

Williams will have two F1 cars "without too many issues" in Japan

Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams will have two F1 cars "without too many issues" in Japan
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Williams
More from
Williams
F1 steering wheels: Why customised controls are vital to drivers

F1 steering wheels: Why customised controls are vital to drivers

Formula 1
F1 steering wheels: Why customised controls are vital to drivers
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

Formula 1
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

F1 Formula 1
Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime

Discover prime content
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global