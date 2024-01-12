Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Sargeant: People "expect less" from US F1 drivers

Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant thinks American racers are often not given the credit they deserve.

Author Mandy Curi
Updated
Logan Sargeant, Williams

After a difficult start to his rookie campaign in F1 last year, Sargeant became the first driver from the United States to score points since 1993 when he was classified 10th at his home race in Austin. 

Although he had to wait until the end of the campaign to secure a contract extension for 2024, he is hopeful that this season will offer him the chance to be more consistent. 

Despite F1’s push to expand its presence in the United States over the years, the country has struggled to find a driver able to consistently fight at the front, and Sargeant thinks that the state of affairs has prompted some prejudices about the prospects for Americans overall.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: “I think people think and expect less from an American driver. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter, because as long as the people who matter sort of know what's going on, and know what you're capable of, that's all that matters.   

“So the external noise is just realistically completely irrelevant. You just do your job, you keep working hard, and you work with the people who can make a difference to your career, and you do your best for them.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

“They also try to help you move forward as well. And that's all you can really do. So as long as the people who need to know, know, then the rest is completely irrelevant.”  

Sargeant believes one of the main reasons Americans have been such a rarity in F1 is because of the hurdles they must overcome regarding changing continents if they want to get on the junior racing ladder in Europe. This is one reason why home series such as IndyCar and NASCAR are more appealing for them.

“I just believe there's a lot of obstacles for Americans to get into F1,” he said. “It's not easy to sort of pick your life up, move to Europe and race overseas. It costs a lot of money. It’s just a lot easier to race in America.

“And you obviously have great options there between IndyCar and NASCAR. It’s not an easy move for anyone. So I feel like that's why I feel, and especially when I was coming through, there were very few American drivers even attempting to get to F1.”

Read Also:

Sargeant however remains optimistic that there will be more American drivers like him in F1 in the future.  

“I look at the karting list now and there's a lot more, which is positive,” he said. “I think in the future, you will see at least more on the path to F1.

“Hopefully some more can reach it. But I think in the past, the numbers just weren't there so, of course, there was never going to be any [that made it].”

shares
Previous article Red Bull: Copying alone not enough to help rivals catch up in F1
Next article Why Steiner's departure is a big loss for Haas F1 team
More from
Mandy Curi
Gap between F2 and F1 is ”too big” says Sargeant

Gap between F2 and F1 is ”too big” says Sargeant

Formula 1

Gap between F2 and F1 is ”too big” says Sargeant Gap between F2 and F1 is ”too big” says Sargeant

The frantic F1 race to avoid the wooden spoon and lose millions

The frantic F1 race to avoid the wooden spoon and lose millions

Formula 1

The frantic F1 race to avoid the wooden spoon and lose millions The frantic F1 race to avoid the wooden spoon and lose millions

The factors behind Austin’s F1 US GP spectator numbers dip

The factors behind Austin’s F1 US GP spectator numbers dip

Formula 1
United States GP

The factors behind Austin’s F1 US GP spectator numbers dip The factors behind Austin’s F1 US GP spectator numbers dip

Logan Sargeant
More from
Logan Sargeant
Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

Williams
More from
Williams
Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles

Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles

Formula 1

Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles

Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026

Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026

Formula 1

Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026 Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Latest news

Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track

Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track

ARCA ARCA

Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track Daytona ARCA winner Greg Van Alst "nervous" in return to track

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom

Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom Ticktum to "try and smile" as ERT Formula E struggles loom

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe