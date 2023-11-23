Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat
Logan Sargeant remains unsure if he will be retained by Williams for the 2024 Formula 1 season, as the team’s end-of-year decision deadline arrives with the 2023 Abu Dhabi finale.
The American driver has endured a tough rookie season that has included a spate of crashes, while his team-mate Alex Albon has scored a series of points finishes.
The Williams seat alongside Albon for 2024 is the only remaining theoretically open slot, with the team opting to wait until the current campaign has concluded before making its call on Sargeant's future.
The 22-year-old was promoted to F1 for the 2023 season after a year as a Williams junior driver racing in Formula 2.
Williams set Sargeant targets for the current campaign's final events that revolved around delivering complete weekend performances and balancing risk versus reward, rather than overdelivering.
In the season run in, he has scored his first F1 point after being promoted to 10th in the final classification at Austin following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being disqualified there, and qualified a career best seventh at last weekend's race in Las Vegas.
Sargeant went on to finish in 16th after struggling with tyre graining on a tricky one-stop strategy compared to rivals that gained stopping under that race's second safety car period.
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45
When asked in the pre-event press conference for this weekend's Abu Dhabi event if he was confident of being retained for 2024 following his Vegas qualifying result, Sargeant replied: "It's a good question – honestly, I don't know.
"But for me it's just a case of taking it race by race. I feel like, from a driving point of view, everything has been getting much better in the past I don't know however many rounds.
"I'm just trying to do my job to the best I can. And I think with how it's been going recently, I don't see any issues."
Sargeant went on to explain that he would pick his Vegas qualifying result as the highlight of his rookie F1 season over getting his first point.
He feels he would "definitely [pick] the quali in Vegas, for sure" as his moment of 2023 because he was "able to finally put it together over three qualifying sessions".
"[That] was really nice," he added. "Helped by the fact that we had a quick car in Vegas, for sure. But that was definitely very much the highlight."
Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke
Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke
Willams will see out F1 season before deciding on Sargeant future
Willams will see out F1 season before deciding on Sargeant future Willams will see out F1 season before deciding on Sargeant future
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form
Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be turning point for Sargeant
Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be turning point for Sargeant Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be turning point for Sargeant
Latest news
The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2023
The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2023 The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2023
Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems
Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems
Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid
Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid Di Giannantonio now has "a little more chance" to stay on 2024 MotoGP grid
Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider
Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.