Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat

Logan Sargeant has insisted he will "fight to the end" as speculation over his Formula 1 seat with Williams persists.

The American driver has failed to cement his place at the Grove-based outfit, with an incident-packed rookie season overshadowing his infrequent showings of raw pace.

His current campaign has been far from eye-catching, with a best finish of 14th before last weekend's British Grand Prix, where he narrowly missed out on points in 11th - all the while team-mate Alex Albon has consistently been knocking on the door of the top 10, picking up four points along the way.

But Sargeant has been hamstrung by a lack of equal parts to Albon, instead running a toned-down spec of car for much of the opening part of the year, whilst he was benched to allow the Thai-Briton to compete at the Australian Grand Prix after the former Red Bull driver crashed in practice with no spare chassis available.

Yet, despite the mitigating factors, Sargeant's form has come under intense scrutiny and, with Williams being high up the list of potential landing points for outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, his place in F1 is coming into question.

"I've had noise for I don't even know how long, from every single direction," said Sargeant.

"At the end of the day, I show up to these weekends and I do my absolute best every single time for everyone in the team who is working hard. I'm also here for myself, you know, I want to prove to myself that I can keep improving, keep showing that I can do it.

"In my head, I know the true facts and I know that I've been doing a good job this season with what I've had. And that's what matters most to me."

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Team principal James Vowles had ruled out a mid-season swap earlier in the year, but the suggestion that Sargeant could make way before Abu Dhabi has returned in recent weeks.

Asked if he felt that would be harsh, Sargeant replied: "I think considering it's taken so long to get two equal cars, it is hard to get a clear read on how things are going.

"What I know is I'm happy with the way I'm driving. And I couldn't say that last year. And I can this year."

Vowles, who conceded it would be difficult to rebuild his driver's confidence after the Melbourne benching, added to Sargeant's pressure at the British Grand Prix weekend by implying he would have to justify his place with the team.

"Like I said, the most important thing is, I know I've been doing a good job," Sargeant responded.

"I know I've been driving well with what I've had over the course of the season. By looks in Suzuka, I'm really proud of the way I've showed up and, you know, kept trying to deliver even when I don't always have the car to deliver.

"I'm a fighter. I'm going to fight no matter what the situation is. I'm going to fight to the end."