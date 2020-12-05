Formula 1
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Preview

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
By:

Bahrain is hosting the penultimate round of the 2020 Formula 1 season on its outer loop this weekend. Find out how to watch the Sakhir Grand Prix, what time it starts and more here.

When is the Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix? 

The Sakhir Grand Prix will be held on December 6 on the outer loop of the Bahrain International Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020 
  • Start time: 8:10pm local time / 6:10pm CET / 5:10pm GMT / 12:10pm ET / 9:10am PT / 2:10pm JST [Monday] / 3:10am AEST [Monday] / 10:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Sakhir Grand Prix?

The Sakhir Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Sakhir GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Sakhir to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Sakhir Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in select countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests hazy skies in Bahrain on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 23C for the start of the race. That is two degrees cooler than last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix due to the later start time.

Starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 53.377  
2 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 53.403 0.026
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 53.433 0.056
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 53.613 0.236
5 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 53.790 0.413
6 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 53.906 0.529
7 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 53.957 0.580
8 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 54.010 0.633
9 10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 54.154 0.777
10 18 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 54.200 0.823
11 31 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 53.995 0.618
12 23 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 54.026 0.649
13 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 54.175 0.798
14 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54.377 1.000
15 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 54.693 1.316
16 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 54.705 1.328
17 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 54.796 1.419
18 89 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Williams Mercedes 54.892 1.515
19 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54.963 1.586
20 51 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Ferrari 55.426 2.049
