All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Miami GP

Sainz wants Pirelli to be more aggressive with future Miami F1 tyre choices

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz thinks Pirelli is “on the conservative” side for the Miami Grand Prix and should consider a softer tyre to enliven the show next year.

Charles Bradley Alex Kalinauckas
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sunday's race is expected to be a one-stop affair amid the combination of the Miami International Autodrome's twisty nature, a low-grip surface and warm track temperatures.

The majority of drivers admitted that their qualifying form was dictated by how well they managed to keep the tyre working across a flying lap around the 3.363-mile circuit.

"Unfortunately, I think the tyre compounds are a bit on the conservative side for this grand prix," said Sainz.

"I think we could've maybe done with softer compounds for a bit more strategy variability, so I don't expect much difference to last year."

When asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the subject, Max Verstappen explained: "Just very low grip, they overheat very quickly for whatever reason. I think they are conservative, but at the same time, they are already overheating.

"I would like more two-stop or three-stop races. I think that's a lot more fun than having a straightforward one-stop. It's not really that challenging for the teams and drivers.

"A race, like in China, where you could do a two-stop, it opens up a bit more flexibility in the pit windows. Maybe we could go softer, we'd have to speak to Pirelli about if they want to do that."

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also voiced his frustration about the narrow operating window of the tyres on the current breed of ground effect cars, which has often been a key factor in Mercedes' struggles since the dawn of the current regulations.

"Definitely, in all my career, I don't remember ever having such a small window of working," said Hamilton of how the handling of his Mercedes is impacted by the tyres.

"Honestly, it's probably the most frustrating thing.

"You look back in the day when you had a much bigger working window to work with. Then you can just optimise the balance and then just have good grip throughout the whole lap.

"This is definitely my least favourite."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Indy IndyCar
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global