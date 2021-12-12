Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Sainz wants nothing "weird" to happen to Leclerc in fight for P5

By:

Carlos Sainz insists he wants nothing "weird" to happen to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in order for the Spaniard to beat him in the Formula 1 standings.

Sainz wants nothing "weird" to happen to Leclerc in fight for P5

Ahead of Sunday's race, Leclerc lies in fifth place on 158 points, ahead of Lando Norris on 154 and Sainz on 149.5.

Norris gave himself a good shot at jumping Leclerc by qualifying third at Yas Marina, while Sainz will start fifth, and Leclerc seventh.

Although he has a two-place advantage on his teammate, Sainz insists that he's not concerned about his personal position, and is instead focussed on Ferrari's slim chance of overhauling McLaren for third place in the constructors' championship.

"I need something weird to happen, which I don't want, because I don't want any chance of McLaren getting ahead in the constructors'," he said.

"I just want to finish the season on a high.

"Today the homework is done with a strong qualy, and tomorrow with a strong race I will go to the winter break very happy independent of where I finish in the championship, because to be in the fight for P5 already with Lando and Charles, that is their third year with the car, and actually having a chance of beating them, already means it's a positive year.

"And I just need to focus and get in a good season finally to go into the winter break confident. And already today definitely helps."

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sainz felt that Abu Dhabi qualifying was further evidence of the step that he's made recently.

"Particularly the last six or seven races I feel like I got the best out of the car in pretty much every qualy, and this is something that I managed to do at McLaren very often. And it was a bit of a lesson to be pushed in this last third of this season.

"To be honest, I have been up against strong qualifiers my whole career, with Max [Verstappen], Lando and Charles now, and I've never felt like I have anything to lose against them.

"I just think this last third I'm doing what I was doing in the McLaren and in the Toro Rosso when I was on top of it."

He was relieved to find performance when it mattered after a disappointing first day in Abu Dhabi.

"I was not at home for the first time in six or seven races on a Friday. I was really a bit lost and we couldn't understand why.

"Today we turned things around and I found a much easier car to drive and I could adapt myself so thanks to the team on that regard. It was quite a challenging qualy, still but we managed to put it together.

"How you treat the tyre was quite important, not only change the floor and the gearbox, put the race gearbox on definitely gave us back some performance.

"But the tyre was a big thing. In Q2 I was really pushing in Sector 1 and 2 and then in Sector 3 always struggling, and for Q3 I managed to change a bit my approach and put a very solid Sector 3 and go down into the 1m22s, that was the target for Q3."

shares
comments
Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid
Previous article

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

"Aggressive" new kerbs at Abu Dhabi F1 track modified overnight Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

"Aggressive" new kerbs at Abu Dhabi F1 track modified overnight

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc 'closed my eyes' at FP2 shunt site in Jeddah F1 qualifying Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc 'closed my eyes' at FP2 shunt site in Jeddah F1 qualifying

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Sainz: Deeper F1 off-season conversation on Brazil Turn 4 expected
Formula 1

Sainz: Deeper F1 off-season conversation on Brazil Turn 4 expected

Latest news

Sainz wants nothing "weird" to happen to Leclerc in fight for P5
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz wants nothing "weird" to happen to Leclerc in fight for P5

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
59m
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.