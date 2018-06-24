Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events
Formula 1 French GP Breaking news

Sainz says VSC saved points finish after MGU-K failure

0 shares
Sainz says VSC saved points finish after MGU-K failure
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, and Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Get alerts
By: Glenn Freeman, Journalist
24/06/2018 05:46

Carlos Sainz believes the virtual safety car spell at the end of the French Grand Prix rescued a points finish for him after his Renault Formula 1 car's MGU-K failed.

The Spaniard was on course to finish sixth at Paul Ricard, having run as high as third early on after avoiding the incidents in the opening few corners.

But he fell to eighth after complaining of "no power" on the radio, and only avoided slipping further back because the next few laps were completed under virtual safety car conditions following Lance Stroll's tyre blowout at Signes.

While the race briefly went back to green flag conditions just before the finish, Sainz was able to hang on without losing more ground, despite missing what he believes was 160 horsepower.

When asked about the virtual safety car, Sainz told TV crews: "I owe that… it saved us the points finish.

"It's very difficult to digest, this P8. It's a good result, but when you are the whole race running P6, easily, comfortably, then suddenly five laps to the end this happens, I feel bad for the team, and for myself.

"It's a shame, because it was the perfect weekend. A sixth place after a perfect qualy, a perfect start, very good pace all race.

"Then finding yourself with this problem, knowing how hard it is to score points, is a shame.

"It's a shame for the team as well because we deserved this sixth place at home."

Sainz's MGU-K was on its final race, so was due to be replaced by Renault for the next grand prix in Austria anyway.

The Red Bull loanee enjoyed his brief spell among the leaders, even if it was inevitable he would fall back.

"It happened last time in Barcelona 2016 that I got a really good start and got into the podium places," he said.

"It was a while since I was last in those places. I enjoyed it. It didn't last very long, but I tried my best."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event French GP
Track Circuit Paul Ricard
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Renault F1 Team
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 French GPFormula 1French GPMore events