Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix Next / Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle

Carlos Sainz revealed he briefly thought he could hang on to win Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari amid a robust but futile defence against Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, battles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

After taking an emotional pole on Saturday, Sainz produced a combative display at Monza in front of Ferrari's tifosi, putting on a robust defence in the first stint of a one-stopper in an attempt to keep Verstappen's quicker Red Bull at bay.

Sainz used his Ferrari's excellent top speed to successfully defend his position several times into the first two chicanes. But following a lock-up into Turn 1 on Lap 15 the Spaniard had to allow Verstappen through into Turn 4, and soon had to focus on safeguarding second place against Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez.

Sainz ultimately settled for third behind the two Red Bulls, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to the coveted final podium spot as Ferrari allowed the pair to continue their spirited battle to the finish.

But afterwards he revealed there was a brief moment in the first stint when he believed he could pull off a shock win in front of the adoring Italian home crowd, until he realised he had pushed his tyres too far in an attempt to keep Verstappen behind.

"Yeah, halfway through it," he said. "I felt like I had it fairly under control but then around lap 10 to 12 I started feeling the rear left tyre giving up a lot, a lot earlier than I would have expected.

"At that point, I realised I had used my tyres too much, probably to keep Max behind. 

"I had worn that rear-left tyre too much and I was going to suffer a lot for the rest of the race because it was going to probably make me box early onto the hard tyre, and then the second stint was going to be very long. 

"It’s exactly what happened, and my feeling was correct. Honestly, I didn't expect to degrade so much but it was clear that I was pushing very, very hard to keep them behind. Probably harder than what I should have done."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, in the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Sainz conceded third was the best possible result as Red Bull had prioritised its race pace over qualifying, and its extra downforce compared to the Ferraris stood it in good stead as it once again enjoyed superior tyre management.

"Obviously I'm very, very happy now, because a P3 in Monza in front of the tifosi is as good as it can get," Sainz added.

"At least for this weekend, because clearly Red Bull was in the end quite a bit quicker than us today, as we expected.

"I tried everything I could to keep them behind, especially that first stint in front of Max.

"It probably nearly cost me a podium, because it meant that I was wearing a lot my tyres and using the tyres more than probably what I would have liked, and making me very vulnerable towards the end of the stints.

"I was always under a lot of pressure by Max first, then Checo, then Charles. In the end I could make it on to P3 because we made it, but it was a tough one. A very tough one."

shares
comments

Related video

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Horner: F1 win record "definitely meant something to razor sharp” Verstappen

Horner: F1 win record "definitely meant something to razor sharp” Verstappen

Formula 1
Italian GP

Horner: F1 win record "definitely meant something to razor sharp” Verstappen Horner: F1 win record "definitely meant something to razor sharp” Verstappen

Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

Formula 1

Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record

2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record

Formula 1
Italian GP

2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record 2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?

Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?

Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress? Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'

Formula 1
Italian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time' Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Latest news

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

EA SPORTS WRC is a radical new official game, launches November

EA SPORTS WRC is a radical new official game, launches November

eSpt Esports

EA SPORTS WRC is a radical new official game, launches November EA SPORTS WRC is a radical new official game, launches November

Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear

Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear

F1 Formula 1

Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Indy IndyCar

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe