Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

shares
comments
Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 10:58 AM

Carlos Sainz thinks he "will need some help" to convert his third starting spot in the Styrian Grand Prix into a second consecutive podium for the McLaren Formula 1 team, but believes the strength of the Woking team's package allows it to grab any opportunities that may arise.

Sainz qualified a superb third in the wet session at the Red Bull Ring, while his teammate Lando Norris will start sixth despite physical issues.

In last weekend’s race Norris started and finished third, both times benefiting from a penalty for Lewis Hamilton that gifted him a place.

Sainz says a combination of factors have ensured that McLaren is currently the team able to benefit when others slip up.

“I’m obviously motivated about [Sunday],” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “And encouraged to see that this year with the car we have, in the two races that we’ve done when the opportunities present themselves, we’ve been there to grab them.

“Probably because the car is a bit closer to where we want to be, which is a bit closer to Mercedes, a bit closer to Red Bull. Still far away from where we want to be, but definitely closer.

“And that allows you to be first in line to grab opportunities, and I think also the team on the strategy side is a very strong team, and we are executing races and super tricky qualifying [sessions] like this one very well.

“So it’s a combination of a lot of factors, the pace of the car, a very good strategy, and engineers in the garage taking good decisions. And decent drivers!”

Read Also:

Sainz conceded that to stay in the top three today he’ll have to rely on things going wrong for drivers in potentially quicker cars: “I think we are all extremely happy about Lando’s podium last week, but I still think that we are going to need the help of some others if we want to get another podium, like Bottas and Albon starting behind me.

“But if the opportunities come, I’m targeting to be there to grab them, and I’ve love to give the team another podium. We still know that on pure pace we need things to happen during the race.

“Whatever happens we need to keep our heads cool, we know what are fight is, we need to know that probably P3 is a bit out of position, and is thanks to the wet qualifying. At the same time if the opportunities come, we want to use them.”

Sainz agreed it was important for McLaren to take advantage of the fact that rivals Racing Point will start down the order, with Lance Stroll starting 12th and Sergio Perez 17th.

“They are the fastest car of the moment in the midfield, I would even argue that they are not part of the midfield anymore. We need to keep our focus, but they are going to make us suffer with the pace they have.

“We need to keep our head down, execute in races, and see where we are at the end of the year. Racing Point are going to be very tough to beat.”

Norris agreed that it’s no coincidence that the team has enjoyed a strong run since Sainz was third at Interlagos last year.

“I think we’ve made the most so far of our opportunities,” said the Englishman. “I don’t think we have the second or third best car, possibly even fourth. I think we’re doing a good job in terms of executing everything that we can do.

“I think we know that the Racing Points are also extremely quick, and they proved that on Friday, so for us to be as far as what we were [in qualifying] compared to them is pretty good. To outqualify one of the Red Bulls, for Carlos to outqualify one of the Mercedes, I think we’re doing everything in terms of maximising what we’ve got.

“We do have a good car, compared to last year, and a car which has improved, allowing us to make the most of these opportunities.

“The last few years we weren’t in a position to capitalise upon this, but come later last year in Brazil, and last weekend and this weekend, I think we’re in a position when other people don’t do a good enough job and we’re doing a good job then we can capitalise and take advantage of it.”

Next article
Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Previous article

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Trending Today

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win
FIA F2 / FIA F2
1h

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault junior Lundgaard gets first win

Albon: Hitting a "river" cost me third on Styrian GP grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Albon: Hitting a "river" cost me third on Styrian GP grid

Latest news

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols

3h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

3
Formula 1

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

1h
4
Formula 1

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

1h
5
Formula 1

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

45m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium
Formula 1

Sainz "will need some help" to hand McLaren another podium

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach
Formula 1

Haas under investigation for parc ferme breach

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'
Formula 1

Binotto: Results 'not good enough for a team named Ferrari'

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change
Formula 1

Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols
Formula 1

Leclerc, Vettel know they were "wrong" to disobey protocols

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.