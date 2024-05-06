All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Miami GP

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

Carlos Sainz has been demoted to fifth at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix after being penalised for causing a collision with Oscar Piastri.

Ewan Gale
Upd:

The Ferrari driver had finished the race around the Hard Rock Stadium in fourth position, trailing team-mate Charles Leclerc, but falls one place behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the revised classification after being hit with a five-second penalty.

Sainz had reached fourth place after a lengthy battle with McLaren driver Piastri, who had passed Leclerc to run second early on before a safety car intervention altered the strategic outlook of the race and helped Lando Norris score his maiden F1 victory.

Read Also:

With the duo battling over fourth, Sainz was left irate after Piastri went unpunished over what the Spaniard perceived to be an overly defensive move into Turn 11, when he was edged wide.

Following persistent radio messages questioning why no penalty was forthcoming, Sainz went back on the attack when informed that no further investigation would take place.

Closing in on Piastri with the DRS heading towards Turn 17, Sainz lunged to the inside before a rear-end slide resulted in him swiping across the McLaren's front wing. This forced Piastri into a pitstop for a new wing, costing him any chance of points.

After investigating the incident, the stewards determined Sainz was guilty of causing a collision and handed him a five-second penalty, as well as one penalty point.

The stewards' report read: "It was clear to us that Car 55 was to blame for the collision.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"In the overtake attempt, Car 55 braked late, missed the apex and in the process lost the rear, with the resulting collision. Although Car 81 was trying to turn in to counter the overtaking attempt, Car 81 gave sufficient room to Car 55.

"In the circumstances, we find Car 55 to be predominantly to blame for the collision."

The report did stress, however, that "mitigating factors" caused the incident, adding: "The fact that but for the slight loss of control of the rear by Car 55, the collision would likely not have happened and it would have been hard but good racing.

"The standard penalty for a collision is 10 seconds with 2 penalty points. In light of the mitigating circumstances, we therefore impose a 5-second time penalty with 1 penalty point."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace
Next article Miami F1 win a weight off McLaren’s shoulders, not just Norris's - Stella

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later

Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later

Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

Formula 1
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Formula 1
Miami GP
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Indy IndyCar
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global