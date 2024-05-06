Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth
Carlos Sainz has been demoted to fifth at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix after being penalised for causing a collision with Oscar Piastri.
The Ferrari driver had finished the race around the Hard Rock Stadium in fourth position, trailing team-mate Charles Leclerc, but falls one place behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the revised classification after being hit with a five-second penalty.
Sainz had reached fourth place after a lengthy battle with McLaren driver Piastri, who had passed Leclerc to run second early on before a safety car intervention altered the strategic outlook of the race and helped Lando Norris score his maiden F1 victory.
With the duo battling over fourth, Sainz was left irate after Piastri went unpunished over what the Spaniard perceived to be an overly defensive move into Turn 11, when he was edged wide.
Following persistent radio messages questioning why no penalty was forthcoming, Sainz went back on the attack when informed that no further investigation would take place.
Closing in on Piastri with the DRS heading towards Turn 17, Sainz lunged to the inside before a rear-end slide resulted in him swiping across the McLaren's front wing. This forced Piastri into a pitstop for a new wing, costing him any chance of points.
After investigating the incident, the stewards determined Sainz was guilty of causing a collision and handed him a five-second penalty, as well as one penalty point.
The stewards' report read: "It was clear to us that Car 55 was to blame for the collision.
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"In the overtake attempt, Car 55 braked late, missed the apex and in the process lost the rear, with the resulting collision. Although Car 81 was trying to turn in to counter the overtaking attempt, Car 81 gave sufficient room to Car 55.
"In the circumstances, we find Car 55 to be predominantly to blame for the collision."
The report did stress, however, that "mitigating factors" caused the incident, adding: "The fact that but for the slight loss of control of the rear by Car 55, the collision would likely not have happened and it would have been hard but good racing.
"The standard penalty for a collision is 10 seconds with 2 penalty points. In light of the mitigating circumstances, we therefore impose a 5-second time penalty with 1 penalty point."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sainz "could have won" F1 Miami GP by pitting one lap later
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Latest news
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Prime
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments