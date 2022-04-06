Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why F1’s new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022 Next / Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Sainz on F1 back foot a ‘disadvantage’ for Red Bull, says Marko

Red Bull says its Formula 1 championship hopes are not being helped by Carlos Sainz so far failing to match Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc’s form.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Sainz on F1 back foot a ‘disadvantage’ for Red Bull, says Marko
Listen to this article

Leclerc has held an edge over Sainz throughout the first two race weekends of the year, with the Monegasque driver having found the right driving style and setup for the new 2022 cars.

After a 2021 campaign where there was little to separate Leclerc and Sainz, Red Bull had been counting on the two drivers taking points away from each other.

Speaking to Motorsport.com’s sister site Formel1.de, Marko said that the early performance of Sainz was not the best of news for Red Bull.

“I was pleasantly surprised last year that he [Sainz] was on the same level as Leclerc, and I was actually hoping that it would be the same this year,” said Marko.

“But you could already see it in the tests, and you could also see it in the race, that he's missing about three to four tenths.

“And that is a disadvantage for us because we believed that the two [Ferrari drivers] would take points away from each other. That is not the case at the moment.

“But Sainz is an intelligent, fast man. I assume he will sort things out accordingly and then hopefully get a boost.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While Red Bull could counter Leclerc’s advantage by throwing all its efforts behind Max Verstappen, Marko says that at the moment the team is giving both its drivers the opportunity to go for wins.

Reflecting on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Sergio Perez took his maiden F1 pole, Marko said that both its drivers were still currently free to race for wins.

“That was made clear before the [Saudi] race, that at such an early stage, when both still had zero points, there would be no team orders whatsoever,” he said.

“There was this theory that Ferrari forced us to make an early pit stop, but that wasn't the case – it was just the tyre wear on Perez was significantly higher than on Max.

“Perhaps that was also due to the initial pace, because he was up to three seconds ahead at times and we had to bring him in earlier.

“Also on the hard tyre, Max's speed was significantly higher than Perez's, so I think that would have taken care of itself.”

Marko believes, however, that Perez is much more comfortable with the new generation of cars than he was with last year’s design.

Asked if he felt Perez was closer because of the new cars, Marko said: “If you look at teams, it's different. Some drivers have gotten closer, with Ferrari it's the opposite.

“I think with Perez, there are two factors. First the car suits him more, so he feels more comfortable. And secondly, the team knows him better. His race engineer has also grown with the task, so there's more self-confidence, more know-how. And in general we are very happy that this development has taken place.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why F1’s new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022
Previous article

Why F1’s new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022
Next article

Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park

Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner Australian GP
Formula 1

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Latest news

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
2 h
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.