All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Sainz: Now time to "speed up" talks to find 2025 F1 seat

Carlos Sainz says it is now time to "speed up" talks to secure a Formula 1 seat for 2025 and beyond after being ousted by Ferrari.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Press Conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Motorsport Images

The Spaniard appeared set to re-sign with Ferrari, but management then became aware that Lewis Hamilton was potentially available - the Briton's latest two-year Mercedes contract actually only containing a fixed one-year term with an option for another season.

With Ferrari president John Elkann and team principal Fred Vasseur able to convince Hamilton to join as team-mate to Charles Leclerc, Sainz has been left without a drive.

While the three-time grand prix winner is highly rated, Mercedes has placed Max Verstappen and junior single-seater star Andrea Kimi Antonelli as its top two targets.

Alternatively, moves to Aston Martin and Red Bull are plausible

Sainz said: "[I'm] talking obviously to a few because that's what my management team and myself should do when I don't have a job for next year yet. So, we're talking to pretty much all of them.

"It's just a matter of obviously going more into detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and for my future, which I don't have any news for you or nothing to say here today.

"The only thing I would say is that, obviously it's time now to speed up a bit everything and hopefully we can get it sorted sooner rather than later."

Despite Carlos Sainz Sr having won the Dakar Rally with Audi earlier this year, it is thought that Sainz Jr is less keen on joining the manufacturer in time for its 2026 F1 entry.

Meanwhile, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff has indicated that his camp will wait until closer to the summer before locking in its new driver line-up.

Alonso "very happy at Aston as "zero chance" Verstappen leaves Red Bull

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz's compatriot Fernando Alonso reckons there is "zero chance" Verstappen will leave Red Bull despite the turmoil engulfing the F1 team's hierarchy.

Alonso has resisted pledging his future to Aston Martin, instead highlighting that he is the only one of three F1 champions on the grid who is available for 2025.

This could be because he is making a play for a Red Bull or Mercedes seat.

Alonso has also indicated he wants to resolve his future before the summer but has poured cold water on replacing Verstappen, saying there is "zero chance" the Dutch driver leaves Red Bull.

"If Max leaves Red Bull, maybe that has an impact [on my future]," he said. "But I think there is zero chance of that happening…

"What I want to do is just concentrate on my stuff - I'm here just [for] this race and before summer trying to make a decision of if I keep racing or not, and if I keep racing work where will be the best possibilities.

Asked about progress at Aston Martin, Alonso continued: "I'm very happy. I think I was happy last year, and I am still happy now. I feel good with the team. I would love to be in a stronger position."

Amid rumours that Aston Martin has made a lucrative offer to sign Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey, Alonso continued: "There is no other team in the paddock with the ambition and the plans for the future that Aston has."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Russell: Not penalising Alonso for Melbourne F1 crash would've opened a "can of worms"
Next article Perez fears repeat Alonso F1 incidents won't get punished

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Sargeant to race repaired F1 car in Suzuka; no spare Williams until Miami

Sargeant to race repaired F1 car in Suzuka; no spare Williams until Miami

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sargeant to race repaired F1 car in Suzuka; no spare Williams until Miami
Pirro leaves role as McLaren F1 academy chief

Pirro leaves role as McLaren F1 academy chief

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Pirro leaves role as McLaren F1 academy chief
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Norris: "Silly" for people to still underrate Sainz in F1

Norris: "Silly" for people to still underrate Sainz in F1

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: "Silly" for people to still underrate Sainz in F1
Ferrari F1 drivers out of "survival mode" with "huge step" on car consistency

Ferrari F1 drivers out of "survival mode" with "huge step" on car consistency

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari F1 drivers out of "survival mode" with "huge step" on car consistency
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
F1 steering wheels: Why customised controls are vital to drivers

F1 steering wheels: Why customised controls are vital to drivers

Formula 1
F1 steering wheels: Why customised controls are vital to drivers
Wolff: Hamilton not 'looking over the fence' at Ferrari F1 form

Wolff: Hamilton not 'looking over the fence' at Ferrari F1 form

Formula 1
Wolff: Hamilton not 'looking over the fence' at Ferrari F1 form

Latest news

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents

F1 Formula 1
Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime

Discover prime content
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global