Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Carlos Sainz says he felt more comfortable in his Ferrari Formula 1 car during a strong Canadian Grand Prix, saying he was finally able to "push flat out without any fear of losing the car".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Listen to this article

Sainz has struggled in the early races of 2022 compared to teammate Charles Leclerc, as he found it hard to get the most out of the fast car the Scuderia built for the new regulations.

Retirements in Saudi Arabia, Imola and Azerbaijan further set the Spaniard back as they limited his seat time and prevented him from gaining momentum.

In Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, however, Sainz was the fastest man on track as he chased down winner Max Verstappen until the chequered flag.

While Sainz was disappointed to lose out to Red Bull's world champion as his wait for a maiden F1 win continues, he said the Montreal weekend was a step forward for him as he feels more comfortable pushing the F1-75 to its limits, stating he "didn't leave an inch to the walls" trying to find a way past Verstappen.

When asked later on Sunday if he now feels capable of challenging Verstappen and Leclerc on a regular basis, Sainz said: "Well, I hope so, but as I said a few races ago, I want to take it a bit more race by race, you know, not thinking too much about the championship or anything like that.

"I really want to focus in getting to a track and see if I can get myself in a good window of performance and comfort inside the car. I think this weekend I did that, right since FP1 I looked very quick, both in qualifying and race pace.

"In the race I was pushing flat out without any fear of losing the car, like I had, for example, in Barcelona.

"Some good progress being made; we’ve changed a bit of things on the car to try and make it a bit more to my liking, and they seem to be working.

"But at the same time, I think I need more circuits, I need more different kinds of corners to have a proper feel for that."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes Sainz has shown he can now be a regular contender for race wins, and said it was important for Sainz to show the team can count on him as it fights Red Bull for the constructors' title.

"It has been a very good race and I think race by race he's gaining confidence, improving his driving and being faster and faster and he is happy, he's more relaxed," Binotto added.

"I'm pretty sure that he will prove in the next races now that he is a contender as well, for the win on a single race. I'm pretty happy the way he drove and it's important for us as the Scuderia that we can count on him as well, to know that he can be very fast."

Binotto singled out qualifying as an area for Sainz to improve, as he qualified behind Verstappen and Alpine's Fernando Alonso on the second row.

Apart from Montreal, where Leclerc took a grid penalty, Sainz had been beaten by his teammate in every qualifying session so far this year.

"To win with such a close fight with Red Bull and Max, you need to be perfect on the entire weekend," Binotto added. "And if anything, maybe the qualifying was not perfect from Carlos. That cost him a bit maybe because being ahead or chasing certainly it's a different matter."

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
