Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bottas: "Work to do" for Alfa Romeo after limited F1 test running Next / Steiner has "good hope" despite lack of Haas F1 test mileage
Formula 1 News

Sainz: "No clue" where Ferrari stands despite promising start

Carlos Sainz says Ferrari has “no clue” where it stands among Formula 1’s front-runners despite a promising first pre-season test in Barcelona this week.

Sainz: "No clue" where Ferrari stands despite promising start
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Ferrari completed more mileage than any other team across the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while Sainz topped the driver chart with 236 laps.

Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap on day two of the test, and finished just half a second off the overall best time set by MercedesLewis Hamilton.

The encouraging start by Ferrari has been noted by its rivals. George Russell felt that Mercedes was “behind at the moment”, while McLaren’s Lando Norris thought Ferrari looked “very strong”.

But Sainz stressed that it was “very early days” for Ferrari with its new F1-75 car, making it difficult to take any firm reading of how it would shape up against its rivals.

“I can imagine why you guys are starting to take conclusions and maybe try to put a bit of a pecking order,” Sainz said.

“But for us, really we have no clue, and I think no-one has no clue of which fuel loads [and] which engines modes is everyone running.

“So we cannot confirm or deny that we are happy or sad, because we really don’t know where we are at all.

“I think [in] Bahrain, maybe it will start to get a bit easier to start to guess where everyone is.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, leaves the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari failed to win a race in either of the past two seasons, marking its longest drought since 1992-1993.

But the team benefitted from additional wind tunnel testing time compared to the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull, by virtue of its poor constructors’ championship finish in 2020. It also opted to suspend development of its 2021 car early, ensuring it could place full focus on the new regulations for 2022.

It is anticipated that Mercedes and Red Bull will bring a number of updates for their cars to the second test in Bahrain, which begins on 10 March.

One of the big challenges for all teams in the first test was getting on top of the porpoising that emerged during the first extended runs of the 2022 cars, which use ground effect to gain downforce.

The issue caused a number of reliability issues to arise through the test, but Sainz said Ferrari was “quite happy and proud” of the mileage it achieved.

“Now it’s time to work a bit more on not only the mileage, but it’s also trying to improve the porpoising, and if the car is reliable with it, which if course is tricky to do,” Sainz said.

“We’ll keep working on it, and we’ll see if we can keep getting better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: "Work to do" for Alfa Romeo after limited F1 test running
Previous article

Bottas: "Work to do" for Alfa Romeo after limited F1 test running
Next article

Steiner has "good hope" despite lack of Haas F1 test mileage

Steiner has "good hope" despite lack of Haas F1 test mileage
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alfa Romeo "taken aback" by porpoising issue in F1 testing Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "taken aback" by porpoising issue in F1 testing

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban
General

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

Ferrari to run four-day F1 test at Fiorano
Formula 1

Ferrari to run four-day F1 test at Fiorano

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Latest news

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s epic 1998 Hungarian GP-winning Ferrari for sale

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’

What's behind Williams' unique F1 sidepod hole
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Williams' unique F1 sidepod hole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.