Subscribe
Previous / How Verstappen can win his third F1 title in Qatar sprint Next / Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in Japan

Carlos Sainz says he was "laughing in the car" during the Formula 1 Japanese GP when he realised that Mercedes had borrowed the DRS trick he used in Singapore.

Adam Cooper
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

In the closing laps of last weekend's street race in the Marina Bay track, Sainz slowed down to give DRS to the following Lando Norris in an attempt to keep George Russell and Lewis Hamilton behind on their fresher tyres.

In the end, the ploy worked, and Sainz and Norris finished first and second, with Hamilton taking third after Russell crashed on the last lap.

At Suzuka, the positions were reversed with Sainz catching up with Russell and Hamilton, who were running fifth and sixth.

On older tyres, Russell was told to invert the positions and let Hamilton through, and Russell then asked if Hamilton could in turn give him DRS and help him to defend from Sainz.

Hamilton responded "understood" but the strategy only worked briefly before Sainz got past Russell, having told his team "They are using my tricks against me!"

Sainz admitted that he found the scenario unfolding in front of him amusing.

"Yeah, I found it [funny], actually," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about his comment.

"I was laughing in the car because I could see Lewis backing off in 130R to give the DRS to George.

"And I was like, I need to make sure I attack George into the chicane. If I don't throw him offline, it's going to be impossible to pass them.

"And I went very deep into the chicane, managed to get a bit of a switchback, and then I used the DRS, slipstream on everything to pass him. It was good fun. And yeah, it nearly cost me my own position with my own tricks."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz felt that Mercedes might have been better off if he'd had Hamilton rather than Russell immediately in front of him.

"I think maybe they had a better chance, honestly speaking, if Lewis would have stayed behind," he said. "But at the same time I would have tried a move on Lewis because George was very slow in the Esses, and eight and nine.

"So I would have tried into 11 or into 13, because they were both very slow there. So we will never know. But it would have been riskier to leave also Lewis behind, because if I got Lewis, I got George."

Sainz conceded that it wasn't easy to attack Hamilton in the closing laps, as the Mercedes driver still had plenty of pace.

"I think today Suzuka proved to be quite tricky to overtake," he said. "And track position was fundamental. I think I was four or five-tenths quicker than Lewis, closing in on him.

"And I don't think that's enough delta to pass. Just could last two laps, I was quicker. But it gets to a point where if you're not one second quicker, you're not passing. Also, Charles took quite a long time to pass George on very worn hards for George.

"And it just proved to me that today it was all about track position, which is what we lost at the pit stop. We were four seconds in front of Lewis - we exit eight behind."

Read Also:

Sainz admitted that he felt he could have achieved more than sixth place, given that team-mate Charles Leclerc took fourth.

"Yeah, I think today we had better pace than the result showed, no?" he said. "I think we were very quick straight from the start. I think I got a very good start. And then the first stint, I felt like I had a bit more pace than the guys in front. I managed well my tyres.

"But obviously being behind on track position is always going to cost you, especially in a difficult and hot Suzuka to overtake.

"But yeah, honestly, I felt back to normal today. As soon as I got up into a rhythm, I understood the car well, and I was driving well. A shame about the last pit stop, as it cost us quite a bit of race time, but it's what it is."

shares
comments

How Verstappen can win his third F1 title in Qatar sprint

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP

Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan

Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
2023 F1 Japanese GP results: Verstappen beats McLaren duo

2023 F1 Japanese GP results: Verstappen beats McLaren duo

Formula 1
Japanese GP

2023 F1 Japanese GP results: Verstappen beats McLaren duo 2023 F1 Japanese GP results: Verstappen beats McLaren duo

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker? Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Latest news

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast leads Schubert 1-2 as Preining snatches points lead

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe