Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Vegas F1 "comeback"

Carlos Sainz remains in a "very bad mood" as he faces a "comeback race" in the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix after the Ferrari Formula 1 driver was controversially penalised.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Sainz ran second quickest in the pole position shootout, falling only 0.044sec short of team-mate Charles Leclerc as Max Verstappen abandoned his final flying lap to end up third.

But Sainz must fight back from 12th on the grid as a legacy of taking a third control electronics package of the season to exceed the allocated two. For this, the stewards reluctantly handed out a 10-place grid penalty.

The reprimand keeps Sainz in a "very bad mood". He said: "An outstanding job by the whole team. We've dominated qualifying together after a tough Friday yesterday to put together the whole car again.

"To get a front-row lock-out, I think it's incredible. Obviously, I would love to be on pole because it would mean I start 11th instead of 12. But I think that we did the maximum that we could today.

"Obviously still disappointed with yesterday. I'm not going to lie. I'm still in a very bad mood but I'm trying not to show it too much. But it is what it is."

The upset and repairs are owed to extensive damage from Sainz hitting a loose water valve cover after only nine minutes of FP1 causing the session to be cancelled and FP2 delayed by 2hours30mins.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Given the damage was not the fault of the competitor, the stewards studied the rules to look for an escape clause.

But they ultimately concluded: "If they had the authority to grant a derogation in what they consider in this case to be mitigating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances, they would have done so, however, the regulations do not allow such action."

Hit with the drop, Sainz reckoned he was now in "comeback mode".

He continued: "[My race] depends obviously how the start goes, how the graining on the tyres is and then how easy it is to overtake.

"I think that the pace, it clearly looks like we have it this weekend.

"I would love to be fighting for the win tomorrow with Charles and Max, but unfortunately, I'm going to be on a comeback mode, a comeback race.

"Hopefully I can get to the front at some point. But I think it's going to be tricky."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Leclerc "didn't do a good enough job" despite Las Vegas F1 pole
Next article Vegas F1 track will be "a disaster" in the first laps of race - Russell
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Formula 1

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting "s***faced" in Ibiza

Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting "s***faced" in Ibiza

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting "s***faced" in Ibiza Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting "s***faced" in Ibiza

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz's seat was damaged in Vegas GP F1 practice incident

Sainz's seat was damaged in Vegas GP F1 practice incident

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Sainz's seat was damaged in Vegas GP F1 practice incident Sainz's seat was damaged in Vegas GP F1 practice incident

Sainz Vegas incident highlights need for "failsafe" track measures in F1 - Stella

Sainz Vegas incident highlights need for "failsafe" track measures in F1 - Stella

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Sainz Vegas incident highlights need for "failsafe" track measures in F1 - Stella Sainz Vegas incident highlights need for "failsafe" track measures in F1 - Stella

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc "didn't do a good enough job" despite Las Vegas F1 pole

Leclerc "didn't do a good enough job" despite Las Vegas F1 pole

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Leclerc "didn't do a good enough job" despite Las Vegas F1 pole Leclerc "didn't do a good enough job" despite Las Vegas F1 pole

Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari

Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe