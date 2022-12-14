Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull Next / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”
Formula 1 News

Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss

Carlos Sainz is confident new Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur is “going to do well” after an initial chat with the incoming team principal.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jacobo Vega
Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss
Listen to this article

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that ex-Sauber F1 chief Vasseur would be taking over as team principal and general manager in January following Mattia Binotto’s resignation.

Vasseur will join Ferrari after a six-season stint overseeing Sauber’s F1 efforts, racing under the Alfa Romeo brand for the past four years, as well as previously spending a brief period at Renault in 2016.

Speaking in an Estrella Galicia event in Spain on Wednesday, Sainz said he hoped the arrival of Vasseur would be a “positive change”, noting the added motivation that comes with fresh blood.

“Whenever someone new arrives, he has extra motivation, wanting to do well for himself and for the team,” said Sainz.

“You have to give him time to see how the team works, know what changes are needed. Ferrari is very big and I know it will take time. It doesn't happen from one day to the next.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz revealed he had already spoken with Vasseur since his appointment was confirmed, and that they were previously in contact when Vasseur was trying to sign Sainz during his brief stint at Renault.

Sainz would go on to join Renault in 2017 ahead of later moves to McLaren and then Ferrari.

“I've heard very good things about him,” said Sainz.

“I know him personally, he already wanted to sign me to go to Renault. I spoke to him yesterday, I called him and I had my first contact as a Ferrari driver.

“I know he's going to do well.”

Read Also:

Vasseur takes over at Ferrari at a time when the team is bidding to end its championship drought that dates back to 2008. While it scored its first win in two-and-a-half years in 2022, Ferrari failed to sustain a title challenge against Red Bull over the season.

Sainz scored his maiden F1 win at the British Grand Prix in July, but he struggled to gel with the Ferrari F1-75 car in the early part of the year, and was hampered by six retirements over the season.

He ended the season fifth in the championship, 62 point shy of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

“This year is the first that I have had a really competitive car and it has made me learn a lot,” said Sainz.

“I am sure that I will take advantage of this to improve in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Previous article

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Next article

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes “weird noise”
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
De Vries picks F1 race number as FIA publishes 2023 entry list
Formula 1

De Vries picks F1 race number as FIA publishes 2023 entry list

Mercedes signs Schumacher as F1 reserve driver for 2023 Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Mercedes signs Schumacher as F1 reserve driver for 2023

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions

Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar, embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The #44 Aston Martin Vantage of Magnus Racing will be piloted by team owner John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally in the four endurance rounds of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Mark Winterbottom will have a fresh look next season with DeWalt taking over from Irwin Tools as his major backer.

2023 McLaren Artura first drive: An uncommon combination
Automotive Automotive

2023 McLaren Artura first drive: An uncommon combination

With 671 horsepower from an electrified twin-turbo V6, the Artura is no humdrum hybrid.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
7 h
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Prime

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points

Formula 1
10 h
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success Prime

How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success

Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…

Formula 1
12 h
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Prime

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2022
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Prime

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.