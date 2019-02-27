Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Sainz: Ferrari/Red Bull can go "much faster" than my benchmark

shares
comments
Sainz: Ferrari/Red Bull can go
By:
55m ago

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz believes “teams like Ferrari and Red Bull“ are capable of lapping “much faster” than his own benchmark in the Barcelona Formula 1 test.

After his squadmate Lando Norris set the pace on the first day of the second week of testing, Sainz took over in the MCL34 to post the fastest lap of the F1 pre-season so far, a 1m17.144s.

The lap, set on the C4 tyre compound, is a quarter of a second quicker than Nico Hulkenberg's opening-week benchmark for Renault, and is within a second of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's Spanish Grand Prix pole time from last year.

Asked how close his run had been to qualifying spec, Sainz said: “Well, I think it's not for me to comment on that, but if you are clever enough to see our kind of running, you would guess that it was a good try.”

But while the Spaniard described the laptime as “fast, I guess”, he conceded McLaren was “still not where we want to be”.

“There's still big areas of improvement,” Sainz said. “The important stuff to come out of this seven or eight days [is that] I think every time I've been on track the car has been progressing.

“I think our car balance has gotten better over the last few days, and that is allowing us to extract a bit more from it.

“But still there is a long season ahead where we need to keep working, we're still not where we want to be.

“This is definitely the right answer, and we need to keep working hard because a [1m]17.1s around Barcelona is fast I guess, but I expect teams like Ferrari and Red Bull can go much lower and much faster than that. So I'm very cautious and very calm.”

Read Also:

Sainz said “a lot of stuff” changed on the MCL34 since its track debut.

“Pretty much everything has kind of been improved,” he said. “There's still underlying balance issues that we are working on and that we cannot get rid of until we bring upgrades to the car.

“So that's what Formula 1 is about: decide on what you need to improve, and in the following races try and bring upgrades to make it a bit better.”

While McLaren has already managed more laps than it had accrued in pre-season testing last year, the team is only seventh in the mileage rankings.

Sainz accepted Barcelona test has not been without issues for McLaren, but stressed these were par for the course.

“I would say every day you'd like to do a couple more runs, but that is what testing is for - because if you don't find the reliability issues in testing like we are finding now, it means that you're not covering enough work.

“We are finding issues, but we are solving them and we are getting back out on track like today and we did 130 laps with a couple of issues. So that's good news and good progress.”

Additional reporting by Scott Mitchell

Next article
Why F1 cars have all gone size-zero

Previous article

Why F1 cars have all gone size-zero

Next article

Barcelona Test Day 6: McLaren stay top, Ferrari find flaw

Barcelona Test Day 6: McLaren stay top, Ferrari find flaw
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel surprised by extent of Mercedes upgrades
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel surprised by extent of Mercedes upgrades

2h ago
Ferrari changes testing plan after Vettel crash Article
Formula 1

Ferrari changes testing plan after Vettel crash

Sainz quickest as crash curtails Ferrari's day Article
Formula 1

Sainz quickest as crash curtails Ferrari's day

Latest videos
Alonso speaks out on F1 role, Mick Schumacher linked to Alfa test 02:14
Formula 1

Alonso speaks out on F1 role, Mick Schumacher linked to Alfa test

2h ago
Vettel crashes, but Ferrari has reasons to be 'very confident' 10:16
Formula 1

Vettel crashes, but Ferrari has reasons to be 'very confident'

2h ago

Shop Our Store
McLaren

McLaren

Shop Now

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Shop Now

News in depth
Ferrari changes testing plan after Vettel crash
Formula 1

Ferrari changes testing plan after Vettel crash

Kubica: Time running out for key Williams test work
Formula 1

Kubica: Time running out for key Williams test work

Sainz: Ferrari/Red Bull can go
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari/Red Bull can go "much faster" than my benchmark

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.