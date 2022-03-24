Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc F1 gap

Carlos Sainz says his Ferrari Formula 1 engineers have come up with some "interesting theories" on how he can close the gap to teammate Charles Leclerc.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Jose Carlos de Celis
Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc F1 gap
Listen to this article

With Ferrari having hit the ground running with its F1-75, Sainz has found himself not as immediately comfortable with the car as his teammate.

And with him open that he needs to address the situation as quickly as possible, Sainz says a lot of work has been done in the days since the Bahrain Grand Prix to understand what Leclerc is doing differently.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Sainz has suggested that the key lies with a better set-up on his side of the garage, which is why his engineers have planned some important experiments for Friday practice.

"I was right there in the fight for pole in qualifying [in Bahrain] and this was a good news for me, because for the lack of feeling that I have with this car, and the lack of understanding that I feel I have, it was good news to still be able to put a couple of very strong laps in qualify that nearly gave me pole," he explained.

"But the fact is that I still need to work on the set-up. I need to work on the car understanding.

"I've done my analysis in these three days with my guys and we have a couple of very interesting theories. So we have a couple of very interesting things to try here.

"I don't think it's going to be a matter of one race, but a bit like it was last year, little by little, chip away at it and get there. We also need more samples.

"I don't know if Bahrain was a bit of a one-off, and all of a sudden here I'm back to where I should be where I expect myself to be. Let's see, it's still early days."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz said there was no simple explanation for why he was not on top of the Ferrari as quickly as Leclerc, and reckoned that he may never understand the full situation.

"It's too specific and too technical to explain to the press," he said when asked for more details.

"There are things, like the feeling with the car, knowing exactly what to do in each type of corner to extract the maximum and then putting the car a little bit more to my liking, so that I go more comfortable with it just like I did in the second half of 2021. I want to try to do that as soon as possible.

Read Also:

"I insist, it's very technical. There are things that even I still don't understand. It's not worth going into details, it's only worth me trying it out, experiencing it, and that's what I'll do.

"And if, with the Bahrain car, I managed to be second, when I have the car to my liking, I am convinced that good times will come."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough
Previous article

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Red Bull has fix in place for Bahrain F1 fuel system problem Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull has fix in place for Bahrain F1 fuel system problem

Carlos Sainz Jr. More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract
Formula 1

Sainz reaches agreement over new Ferrari F1 contract

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc joked with Ferrari F1 pits about last lap engine problem

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc F1 gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has "interesting theories" to close Leclerc F1 gap

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari drivers say Jeddah F1 track changes not big enough

Magnussen faces "more pressure to not mess up" at Jeddah F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen faces "more pressure to not mess up" at Jeddah F1 race

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: It's "great" to be disappointed with best F1 result

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
8 h
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.