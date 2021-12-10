Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP1 Next / Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

By:

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 fans have become too polarised as the title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen reaches its climax.

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

Both drivers have huge fan bases who are active on social media, and as the fight has heated up amid a series of controversial decisions by the FIA stewards, many have expressed negative views about the rival of their favourite driver.

Sainz gave his views on the subject when asked what he thought of Hamilton against Verstappen battle heading into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi finale.

“I think it's the ideal scenario for F1 as a sport, and it's super exciting to watch,” he said. “When I went back to my room on Sunday night [in Jeddah] I tuned in and replayed the race just to see what the hell has happened there up front, and why was everyone talking about what had happened?

“And I had the chance to watch it, and you realise how tight this battle is, how every race you have a fight between the two championship contenders, and how exciting and how ideal it is for F1.

“Unfortunately, on Twitter and social media, there's a lot of polarisation, a lot of, I wouldn't say abuse, between both [sets of] fans, but very polarised. And it makes the fight a bit less exciting when you see the two sides fighting each other so much.

“I think it's just better to be a bit more neutral, enjoy the fight, and let the best man win.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: FIA Pool

Asked if he agreed with Fernando Alonso’s suggestion that Verstappen was the driver of the season, Sainz declined to give an opinion.

“I'm not gonna comment personally on who's been my driver of the season,” he said. “Particularly because of that, if I will say one, then one side will criticise me, and say, ‘Lewis has had a better car.’ Or if I say Max...

“It's too polarised. So I just don't want to take a stance, because it doesn't make sense, looking at how polarised, I'm repeating myself, it is in social media. But I think they've both done incredible seasons to be honest, I think they're both driving at an incredible level.”

Sainz also urged the title contenders to have a clean race: “From my side I just wish that they can keep it clean this last weekend, give it a good showdown for the image of the sport, more than anything else, and for the benefit of F1 [to demonstrate] that we are still a sport, not only a show, and show good sportsmanship and a good showdown in the grand finale."

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP1
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP1
Next article

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"
F1 "worried" about 2022 calendar as COVID restrictions return
Formula 1

F1 "worried" about 2022 calendar as COVID restrictions return

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on Australia return
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on Australia return

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: F1 fans "too polarised" as title battle reaches climax

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
