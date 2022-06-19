Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Sainz "didn't leave an inch to the walls" fighting Verstappen

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said he "wasn't leaving an inch to the walls" to try and pass Max Verstappen and win Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sainz "didn't leave an inch to the walls" fighting Verstappen
Listen to this article

Red Bull's world champion Verstappen looked in control in the early stages of the race, but a late safety car for Yuki Tsunoda's off in Turn 1 spiced things up.

Sainz, who was still due a stop, used the safety car to slot in behind Verstappen for the restart on hard tyres that were five laps fresher than the Dutchman's.

While Sainz looked slightly quicker and managed to stay within Verstappen's DRS throughout, the Spaniard didn't quite have the pace to overtake Verstappen on Montreal's long straight due to poor traction out of the hairpin and Red Bull's top speed advantage.

Despite the DRS and optimising his battery deployment for the final sector, Sainz crossed the line in Verstappen's wake as the Dutchman celebrated his sixth victory of the season, with Sainz still chasing his first.

"I was pushing flat out," Sainz said. "I wasn't leaving an inch to the walls under braking. I was pushing everything with the battery. I tried everything to pass Max.

"But today, we just didn't have enough pace delta to get him close enough in the hairpin to then get him a bit out of line into the chicane.

"The positive thing is that we were quicker, we were faster all race. It was just that little bit more [we needed] to overtake around here."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

After a few races in which Ferrari tripped up with various mistakes, Sainz said it was good to see the Scuderia both had the pace and the race management to fight Verstappen until the last lap.

"Yeah, I'm particularly happy with the race pace, with the way we managed to put pressure on Max during the whole race, and the timing of the pitstops I think was right," added Sainz, who also grabbed the point for the fastest lap.

"Honestly, we tried everything, and we were very, very close to winning today. So I will take the positives and keep trying in the next one."

Verstappen said he would have "preferred attacking instead of defending" knowing how hard it was to follow other cars through the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's first two sectors.

"The safety car didn't help," Verstappen said. "I think overall, they were very quick in the race.

"It would have been really tough for me to close that gap to the end, even on fresher tyres, but then of course, the safety car came out, so they had fresher tyres.

"I was like, well, I think I would have preferred attacking instead of defending, but luckily it worked out."

"Following is tricky around here, but I could see he was pushing, charging, pushing. So yeah, the last few laps were a lot of fun."

Verstappen now leads teammate Sergio Perez, who retired from the race with a suspected gearbox issue, by 46 points. Charles Leclerc follows a further three points behind after charging from 19th to fifth.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
