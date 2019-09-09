Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Sainz doesn't regret "hard" Albon move despite apology

shares
comments
Sainz doesn't regret "hard" Albon move despite apology
By:
Sep 9, 2019, 8:43 AM

Carlos Sainz says he sent an apology over the radio for banging wheels with Red Bull Formula 1 driver Alex Albon during their early Italian Grand Prix battle.

Albon was challenging Sainz's McLaren for eighth on lap three and dived down the inside into the Roggia chicane.

The bold move meant he lacked momentum out of the chicane and Sainz was able to draw back alongside.

Albon stayed to the outside into the Lesmos, where a brush between the two cars meant the Red Bull ran through the gravel and dropped to 11th.

"He went really deep into Turn 4 [Roggia], really late braking with that Red Bull like we always see with Max [Verstappen] and everyone who drives that car," said Sainz.

"I was quite surprised that he went for it and I managed to get a run on the inside to Turn 6 [Lesmo one].

"In the middle of Turn 6 I made a bit of a nudge on the rear and I think that was just enough to get him a bit out of line, which I apologised for over the radio at that point, but it was honestly hard racing and I lost the car a bit so there is nothing I would have done differently."

Albon said he had to "be a bit clever" with passing as he felt Red Bull-Honda lacked the straightline performance to overtake on the straights.

He was later given a five-second time penalty for skipping the Roggia chicane in a subsequent battle with Kevin Magnussen but eventually made it through to sixth.

"It was a bit of a messy race. In saying that, I felt the moves I went for were justified; it wasn’t as if I was doing anything crazy," said Albon.

He felt his trip off the road in the battle with Sainz had been more down to him running too wide than any contact.

"I felt like my initial move was quite good, I quite liked my move on the first part," Albon said of the pass into the chicane.

"He got the switchback, which was a good move by him. And then I know I have more grip than him in the corners, so I did try it around the outside and I thought the move was on.

"I think he would have had the corner into Lesmo two, but that was kind of my plan, to get him into Ascari, just to keep him off-line into the second part.

"We’re talking small margins, I dropped my wheel maybe 10cm wider than I would have liked and I got into the gravel."

But he felt the penalty he received for the Magnussen incident was "a bit harsh".

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 out of the track

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 out of the track

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

The stewards' document revealed that Albon had been offered the chance to avoid a penalty by letting Magnussen back through but Red Bull "declined on the basis that it believed that car #23 [Albon] had been forced off the track".

Albon argued that he had gone down the escape road in avoidance of a move by Magnussen and that Daniil Kvyat also getting involved in the battle then complicated the issue when the possibility of handing a place back was raised.

"I thought it was a bit harsh, because I did the move down the straight, I was ahead at the time," said Albon.

"He went for the move, which was fair enough to him. If I turned in we would have crashed, so I had to go straight.

"I wouldn’t call it a divebomb, but there was nowhere for me to go so I had no choice but to cut the chicane.

"And because I was so deep I got overtaken straight away by Dany, so I was a bit like ‘I’m not going to go back two positions to try and get back two’. So I just had to keep going. I understand why they gave it to me, I just couldn’t go anywhere."

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Next article
Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

Previous article

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

Next article

How Leclerc cemented his place as Ferrari's new star

How Leclerc cemented his place as Ferrari's new star
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Kevin Magnussen , Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now , Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

3
Formula 1

Sainz doesn't regret "hard" Albon move despite apology

1h
4
Formula 1

Warning flag won't lead to dangerous driving - Masi

13m
5
Formula 1

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

Latest videos

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Latest news

Warning flag won't lead to dangerous driving - Masi
F1

Warning flag won't lead to dangerous driving - Masi

How Leclerc cemented his place as Ferrari's new star
F1

How Leclerc cemented his place as Ferrari's new star

Sainz doesn't regret "hard" Albon move despite apology
F1

Sainz doesn't regret "hard" Albon move despite apology

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race
F1

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

Why Vettel got a harsher penalty than Stroll
F1

Why Vettel got a harsher penalty than Stroll

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.