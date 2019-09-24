Russian GP: All the winners since 2014
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
The Russian Grand Prix was first run in 2014 and has been dominated by Mercedes in every running – with three wins for Lewis Hamilton. Here are all the winners, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
