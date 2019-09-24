Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Russian GP

Russian GP: All the winners since 2014

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
1/5

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2/5

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
3/5

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
4/5

Photo by: Sutton Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5/5

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

By:
Sep 24, 2019, 6:09 PM

The Russian Grand Prix was first run in 2014 and has been dominated by Mercedes in every running – with three wins for Lewis Hamilton. Here are all the winners, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP Tickets
Author Charles Bradley

