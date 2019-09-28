Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
18 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Top List

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'31.628

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'31.628
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.030

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.030
2/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.053

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.053
3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.632

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.632
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'33.222

5: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'33.222
5/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.289

6: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.289
6/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

7: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'33.301

7: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'33.301
7/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.517

8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.517
8/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

9: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.310 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

9: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.310 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

10: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.661

10: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.661
10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'33.958

11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'33.958
11/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

12: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.037

12: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.037
12/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.082

13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.082
13/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.233

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.233
14/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

15: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.840

15: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.840
15/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.950 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.950 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.356

17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.356
17/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

18: Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'39.197 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

18: Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'39.197 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
18/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'36.474 (back of grid start)

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'36.474 (back of grid start)
19/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

20: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, no time (back of grid start)

20: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, no time (back of grid start)
20/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

By:
Sep 28, 2019, 3:17 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, the 16th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

Read Also:

Next article
Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins

Previous article

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins

Next article

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
08:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

18m
2
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

3
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

4
Formula 1

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats

1h
5
Formula 1

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

58m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

Latest news

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"
F1

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats
F1

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats

Hamilton says recent Q3 laps "pole-worthy"
F1

Hamilton says recent Q3 laps "pole-worthy"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.