Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'31.628
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.030
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.053
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.632
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
5: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'33.222
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
6: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.289
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
7: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'33.301
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
8: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.517
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
9: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.310 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
10: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.661
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
11: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'33.958
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
12: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.037
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.082
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.233
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
15: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.840
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
16: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.950 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.356
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
18: Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'39.197 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'36.474 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
20: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, no time (back of grid start)
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, the 16th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Russian GP
|Sub-event
|QU
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 27 Sep
|
04:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 27 Sep
|
08:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 28 Sep
|
05:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 28 Sep
|
08:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 29 Sep
|
07:10
14:10
|
