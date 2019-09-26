Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Thursday
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Fans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
A Red Bull Honda in the pit garage
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets a fan
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Haas team practice a pit stop
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, meet fans
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, drops a rugby ball
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Vitaly Petrov on stage
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Racing Point pit garage
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
A Mercedes safety car parked underneath a "Thank you Sochi" sign
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A general view of the paddock
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Racing Point hospitality area
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Pirelli branding at the circuit
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A young fan poses in the Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 garage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A Ferrari fan in a Russian hat
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Circuit detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Fans in the pit lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans pose in the AMG Mercedes garage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to reporters
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Fans in the pit lane
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Ferrari rear wing technical detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, throws a rugby ball
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
McLaren practice a pit stop
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, meets fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Russian GP
|Sub-event
|Thursday
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Thursday
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 27 Sep
|
01:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 27 Sep
|
05:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 28 Sep
|
02:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 28 Sep
|
05:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 29 Sep
|
04:10
14:10
|
