Formula 1 / Russian GP / Top List

Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Thursday

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
1/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Fans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage

Fans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
2/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
3/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
4/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

A Red Bull Honda in the pit garage

A Red Bull Honda in the pit garage
5/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
6/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets a fan

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets a fan
7/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
8/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
9/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
10/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
12/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
13/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Haas team practice a pit stop

The Haas team practice a pit stop
14/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, meet fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, meet fans
15/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
16/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
17/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, drops a rugby ball

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, drops a rugby ball
18/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
19/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Vitaly Petrov on stage

Vitaly Petrov on stage
20/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
21/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Racing Point pit garage

The Racing Point pit garage
22/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari
23/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

A Mercedes safety car parked underneath a "Thank you Sochi" sign

A Mercedes safety car parked underneath a "Thank you Sochi" sign
24/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A general view of the paddock

A general view of the paddock
25/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
26/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Racing Point hospitality area

The Racing Point hospitality area
27/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Pirelli branding at the circuit

Pirelli branding at the circuit
28/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
29/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
30/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll

A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll
31/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
32/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A young fan poses in the Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 garage

A young fan poses in the Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 garage
33/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A Ferrari fan in a Russian hat

A Ferrari fan in a Russian hat
34/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Circuit detail

Circuit detail
35/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
36/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans pose in the AMG Mercedes garage

Fans pose in the AMG Mercedes garage
37/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to reporters

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to reporters
38/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
39/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
40/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari rear wing technical detail

Ferrari rear wing technical detail
41/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
42/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, throws a rugby ball

Lando Norris, McLaren, throws a rugby ball
43/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team

A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team
44/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

McLaren practice a pit stop

McLaren practice a pit stop
45/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
46/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
47/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
48/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, meets fans

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, meets fans
49/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov
50/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

By:
Sep 26, 2019, 7:57 PM

Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Sub-event Thursday
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP1 Starts in
11 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
01:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
05:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
02:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
05:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
04:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

