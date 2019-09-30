Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Top List

Russian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

shares
comments
Slider
List

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
1/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
3/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
5/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
6/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

The busy pre race grid begins to clear

The busy pre race grid begins to clear
7/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, on the grid
8/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG at the start
9/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
10/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start
11/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, overtakes Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, overtakes Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start
12/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
13/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
14/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
15/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the first corner

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the first corner
16/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the first corner

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the first corner
17/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
18/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads as Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, collides with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads as Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, collides with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
19/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
20/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

The Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team VF-19 is removed by a crane

The Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team VF-19 is removed by a crane
21/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
22/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Safety Car leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and the rest of the field

The Safety Car leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and the rest of the field
23/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
24/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
25/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
26/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, is pushed into the garage and retirement from the race

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, is pushed into the garage and retirement from the race
27/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
28/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
29/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, makes a pit stop

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, makes a pit stop
30/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, makes a pit stop

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, makes a pit stop
31/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leaves his pit box after a stop

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leaves his pit box after a stop
32/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
33/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Marshals move the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, off the circuit

Marshals move the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, off the circuit
34/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
35/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
36/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, crashes out of the race

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, crashes out of the race
37/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, crashes out of the race

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, crashes out of the race
38/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
39/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, takes victory at the finish, and is greeted by his team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, takes victory at the finish, and is greeted by his team
40/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
41/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
42/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrate in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrate in Parc Ferme
43/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, greets race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in parc ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, greets race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in parc ferme
44/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

The podium celebration

The podium celebration
45/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy and Champagne

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy and Champagne
46/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 drink champagne on the podium

second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 drink champagne on the podium
47/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, drinks champagne on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, drinks champagne on the podium
48/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium

Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium
49/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
50/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

By:
Sep 30, 2019, 9:13 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, a race that was turned on its head after Ferrari dominated the opening stages.

Next article
Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

Previous article

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
01:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
05:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
02:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
05:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
04:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

2
MotoGP

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"

3
Formula 1

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

3h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to speak with Wallace after “not classy” confrontation

5
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

Latest videos

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Latest news

Russian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
F1

Russian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders
F1

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts
F1

Grosjean urges rivals to be more "gentlemanly" in starts

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control
F1

Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?
F1

Will F1 have a three-way fight to the end of 2019?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.