Russian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
The busy pre race grid begins to clear
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, on the grid
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG at the start
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 at the start
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, overtakes Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the start of the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the first corner
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 at the first corner
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads as Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, collides with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
The Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team VF-19 is removed by a crane
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Safety Car leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and the rest of the field
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, is pushed into the garage and retirement from the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, makes a pit stop
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, makes a pit stop
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leaves his pit box after a stop
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Marshals move the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, off the circuit
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, crashes out of the race
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, crashes out of the race
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, takes victory at the finish, and is greeted by his team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrate in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, greets race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in parc ferme
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
The podium celebration
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, with his trophy and Champagne
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 drink champagne on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, drinks champagne on the podium
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, a race that was turned on its head after Ferrari dominated the opening stages.
