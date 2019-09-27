Formula 1
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Top List

Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Friday

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
1/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
2/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
3/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
4/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
5/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
6/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
7/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, locks up under braking

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, locks up under braking
8/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, in the pit lane

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, in the pit lane
9/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pits during practice

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pits during practice
10/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
11/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
12/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
13/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emiritus of Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emiritus of Formula 1
14/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
15/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
16/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, runs wide

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, runs wide
17/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
18/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, with Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, with Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA
19/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
20/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
21/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
22/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
23/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
24/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

The helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

The helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
25/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, stops in FP1

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, stops in FP1
26/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
27/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
28/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
29/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
30/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
31/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
32/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, in the pits

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, in the pits
33/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
34/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, in the garage

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, in the garage
35/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
36/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, in the garage

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, in the garage
37/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

The helmet of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

The helmet of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
38/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
39/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
40/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
41/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
42/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, in the pit lane during practice

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, in the pit lane during practice
43/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
44/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, runs wide

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, runs wide
45/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, runs wide over a kerb

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, runs wide over a kerb
46/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
47/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
48/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
49/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, stops in FP1

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, stops in FP1
50/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

By:
Sep 27, 2019, 8:38 PM

Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, and the cars hit the racetrack.

