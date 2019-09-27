Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Friday
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, locks up under braking
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, in the pit lane
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pits during practice
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emiritus of Formula 1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, runs wide
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, with Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
The helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, stops in FP1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, in the pits
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, in the garage
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, in the garage
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
The helmet of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, in the pit lane during practice
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, runs wide
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, runs wide over a kerb
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, stops in FP1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, and the cars hit the racetrack.
