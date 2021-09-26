Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

The Sochi Autodrom plays host to the Russian Grand Prix this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Formula 1 race on Sunday.

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

McLaren's Lando Norris will start a race from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after topping a wet/dry qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will join his former teammate Norris on the front row after an excellent lap of his own in Q3, with George Russell an impressive third for Williams.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton made two mistakes in tricky conditions in Q3, leaving him fourth on the grid alongside his 2022 teammate Russell.

Valtteri Bottas was only seventh in the other Mercedes, while Sergio Perez also qualified a disappointing ninth for Red Bull.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid after Red Bull elected to fit a new Honda power unit on his car.

When is the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) at Sochi.

  • Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021 
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 15:00 local time / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Russian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Russian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Russian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'41.993  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'42.510 0.517
3 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'42.983 0.990
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'44.050 2.057
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'44.156 2.163
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'44.204 2.211
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'44.710 2.717
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'44.956 2.963
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'45.337 3.344
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'45.865 3.872
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'46.573 4.580
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'46.641 4.648
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'46.751 4.758
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'49.586 7.593
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'49.830 7.837
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'51.023 9.030
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'53.764 11.771
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams    
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari    
20 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"

Previous article

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

17 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying

14 h
3
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

1 d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"

14 h
5
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

6 h
Latest news
Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

42m
Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"

14 h
Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
Video Inside
Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

14 h
Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying

14 h
Norris "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP F1 pole

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
13 h

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Formula 1: Hamilton feels 00:45
Formula 1
13 h

Formula 1: Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Formula 1: Norris says he 00:57
Formula 1
13 h

Formula 1: Norris says he "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP pole

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
16 h

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash Jerez
World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
21 h
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 pitlane error in Sochi "nothing to do with pressure"

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two F1 crashes in Sochi qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.