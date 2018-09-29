Sign in
Russian GP

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Sep 29, 2018

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, the 16th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.387

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.387
1/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.532

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.532
2/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.943

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.943
3/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.237

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.237
4/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.181

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.181
5/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.413

6: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.413
6/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'33.419

7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'33.419
7/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.563

8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.563
8/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.704

9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.704
9/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'35.196

10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'35.196
10/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

11: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time

11: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time
11/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time
12/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

13: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'35.612

13: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'35.612
13/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.977

14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.977
14/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'36.437

15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'36.437
15/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.504

16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.504
16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used

17: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time

17: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
17/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used

18: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'35.037

18: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'35.037
18/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 10-place penalty, additional power unit elements have been used

19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time

19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
19/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 5-place penalty for replacing the gearbox

20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time

20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
20/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 5-place penalty for replacing the gearbox; 3-place penalty for failing to slow for a waved yellow flag

Alonso: F2 more fun than "nonsense" F1 qualifying

Alonso: F2 more fun than "nonsense" F1 qualifying

Honda "in front of" Renault after upgrade - Tost

Honda "in front of" Renault after upgrade - Tost
Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas
Teams Ferrari, Mercedes
Article type Special feature

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

