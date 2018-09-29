Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, the 16th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…
1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.387
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.532
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.943
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.237
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.181
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
6: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.413
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'33.419
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.563
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.704
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'35.196
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
11: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
13: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'35.612
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.977
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'36.437
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.504
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used
17: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used
18: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'35.037
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 10-place penalty, additional power unit elements have been used
19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 5-place penalty for replacing the gearbox
20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 5-place penalty for replacing the gearbox; 3-place penalty for failing to slow for a waved yellow flag
Previous article
Alonso: F2 more fun than "nonsense" F1 qualifying
Next article
Honda "in front of" Renault after upgrade - Tost
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Russian GP
|Drivers
|Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
|Article type
|Special feature