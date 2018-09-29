Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.387 1 / 20 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.532

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.943

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.237

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.181

6: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.413

7: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'33.419

8: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'33.563

9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'33.704

10: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'35.196

11: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, no time

13: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'35.612

14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.977

15: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'36.437

16: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'35.504
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used

17: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, no time
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used

18: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'35.037
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 10-place penalty, additional power unit elements have been used

19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
Required to start the race from the back of the starting grid, additional power unit elements have been used; 5-place penalty for replacing the gearbox